That was the view of defender James Maxwell, who put in another improved individual display on the left-hand side during Danny Schofield’s second game in charge last night.

Maxwell got forward at will along with fellow wing-back Kyle Knoyle and saw a goalbound effort from inside the area blocked as Rovers’ piled on the pressure in search of an equaliser.

James Maxwell in the thick of the goalmouth action against Stevenage.

Still, the game finished 1-0 to Stevenage thanks to a first-half header from Jordan Roberts.

“In my opinion that was probably the best we have played all season,” said Maxwell, who was recalled to the starting XI for Schofield’s first match as head coach against Crewe.

"They are second in the league but we were by far the better footballing team and created a lot more chances.

"We just need to be more clinical when those chances arrives.”

George Miller and Harrison Biggins both had opportunities to score but Doncaster were ultimately left frustrated despite another encouraging display under Schofield.

Former Glasgow Rangers youngster Maxwell said: “The fans were behind us, even though you could probably hear they were a little bit nervous when we were playing out from the back.

"But I think as the game went on they started to trust us.

"We need them to be like that all season. We are going to make mistakes, I am sure they understand that, so we need them to be with us.”

The new man in charge will have two more training sessions to work with his players and implement his ideas before Saturday’s visit of Gillingham.

Maxwell said: “We could easily have two wins already.

"If we keep playing like that, more often than not we are going to win most games.”

The young Scot said of his deployment further upfield: “My qualities are in the last two thirds of the pitch.

"If I’m making that area of the pitch, more often than not I’m going to play better.”