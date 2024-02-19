News you can trust since 1925
Spot a delighted Doncaster Rovers fan you know in our gallery from Grimsby Town hammering

Saturday was a day to remember for Doncaster Rovers fans.
By Ricky Charlesworth
For the first time in four months, Rovers tasted away day joy thanks to a 5-1 thrashing of Grimsby Town - and to do it in the manner they did, against one of their closest rivals, made it all the more memorable.

Goals from Luke Molyneux and Joe Ironside had them 2-0 up inside the opening ten minutes before the Mariners halved the deficit with a Danny Rose penalty. But Rovers came out storming in the second half, with a Niall Maher own goal, a Matty Craig strike and a Kyle Hurst cracker putting the icing on the cake.

See if you can spot a fan you know from the stands at Blundell Park in our picture gallery below.

