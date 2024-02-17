Grant McCann’s men romped to victory to extend their unbeaten run to four games. Strikes from Luke Molyneux and Joe Ironside had them 2-0 up before Danny Rose halved the deficit for the hosts from the penalty spot.
But a Niall Maher own goal restored the two-goal buffer after the break before Matty Craig and Kyle Hurst goals added further gloss.
Here’s how we rated the Rovers players today.
1. Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD; Football, SkyBet; League Two Grimsby Town v Doncaster Rovers 16/2/2024 3.00pm; Brundell Park ; Howard Roe 07973739229; Doncasters' Luke Molyneux celebrates with Hakeeb Adelakun
Luke Molyneux celebrates Rovers' opener with Hakeeb Adelakun. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
2. Thimothee Lo-Tutala - 7
Didn't have an awful lot to do but showed a calmness and assuredness when coming to claim. Still unbeaten and yearning for that maiden clean sheet. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
3. Jamie Sterry - 7
Helped create the third goal, runing down the right and seeing a wicked centre turned into his own net by Niall Maher. Solid. Photo: John Hobson/AHPIX LTD
4. Tom Anderson - 8
A beast in the air, he won so many aerial challenges. He has looked back to his best these last two games. Photo: HOWARD ROE