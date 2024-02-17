News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers enjoyed a superb away day, winning 5-1 at local rivals Grimsby Town.
By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 17th Feb 2024, 17:04 GMT

Grant McCann’s men romped to victory to extend their unbeaten run to four games. Strikes from Luke Molyneux and Joe Ironside had them 2-0 up before Danny Rose halved the deficit for the hosts from the penalty spot.

But a Niall Maher own goal restored the two-goal buffer after the break before Matty Craig and Kyle Hurst goals added further gloss.

Here’s how we rated the Rovers players today.

Luke Molyneux celebrates Rovers' opener with Hakeeb Adelakun.

Luke Molyneux celebrates Rovers' opener with Hakeeb Adelakun.

Luke Molyneux celebrates Rovers' opener with Hakeeb Adelakun.

Didn't have an awful lot to do but showed a calmness and assuredness when coming to claim. Still unbeaten and yearning for that maiden clean sheet.

2. Thimothee Lo-Tutala - 7

Didn't have an awful lot to do but showed a calmness and assuredness when coming to claim. Still unbeaten and yearning for that maiden clean sheet.

Helped create the third goal, runing down the right and seeing a wicked centre turned into his own net by Niall Maher. Solid.

3. Jamie Sterry - 7

Helped create the third goal, runing down the right and seeing a wicked centre turned into his own net by Niall Maher. Solid.

A beast in the air, he won so many aerial challenges. He has looked back to his best these last two games.

4. Tom Anderson - 8

A beast in the air, he won so many aerial challenges. He has looked back to his best these last two games.

