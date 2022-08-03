The city’s newest football club will compete in the Sheffield & Hallamshire County Senior Football League Division Two in their inaugural campaign, a spokesperson for the league confirmed.

The 2022/23 season is scheduled to begin on Saturday, September 3.

Doncaster City are currently holding trials for prospective players amid ‘stacks’ of interest since news of the club’s formation broke, according to first-team manager Terry Curran.

Former Bradford City winger Leon Osborne is among those who have been trying to impress Curran in recent weeks.

Ex-Doncaster Rovers midfielder Martin Woods will not be signing for Doncaster City, however.

Woods, who most recently played for National League side Halifax Town, had featured in a match against Armthorpe Welfare.

Doncaster City boss Terry Curran. Photo: Adam Bates.

On Friday Doncaster City beat Barnsley-based Houghton Main, who play two leagues above them, 3-2 in a friendly.

On the same day the club, which has been set up by the wife of football agent Willie Mackay, unveiled its sky blue-coloured home shirt sponsored by retail chain Sports Direct.

The company’s chief executive, Michael Murray, is from Doncaster.

Curran previously told The Free Press: “These (Doncaster City) are going to have money behind them.

"They are going to have big sponsors. It will be going in the right direction.”

He continued: "It’s a matter of building it up, getting it going, and helping young players, as well as helping us to take the club on an adventure.”

It is unknown if Murray has any involvement with Doncaster City.