England overcame their old enemy Germany 2-1 in extra time in front of a record-breaking crowd of 87,192 – the highest-ever domestic attendance for a women’s game – at Wembley Stadium to lift the Euro 2022 trophy.

Substitute Chloe Kelly’s 110th minute goal ensured football came home after eight-times champions Germany cancelled out Ella Toone’s opening goal through Lina Magull, which forced extra time.

Three members of the Lionesses squad – Millie Bright, Mary Earps and Beth England – count Belles among their former clubs.

Chesterfield-born defender Bright, 28, began her career with Doncaster in 2009, playing 32 games across five years and scoring one goal in the process.

She started playing football at age nine and has enjoyed a stratospheric rise, joining Women’s Super League (WSL) champions Chelsea in 2015 and winning more than 50 caps for her country.

Goalkeeper Earps, 29, pulled off a string of stunning saves on the way to England being crowned champions and kept Sheffield-born Manchester City stopper Ellie Roebuck out of the starting XI.

Joining the Belles from Nottingham Forest in 2011, she played 27 games before switching to Coventry City and now plays for Manchester United.

Completing the Lionesses trio with Doncaster connections is Barnsley-born forward Bethany “Beth” England.

Also with Chelsea, she was a regular goalscorer during her time at the Belles, netting 28 times in 79 games between 2011 and 2015.

Now known as Doncaster Rovers Belles and managed Andy Butler, who captained the club’s men's team, Belles were were one of eight founder members of the WSL – the highest tier of women’s football in England – in 2011.

The club has also contested no fewer than 13 FA Cup finals, winning the competition six times between 1983 and 1994.

They currently play in the FA Women's National League Division One Midlands, the fourth tier of women's football in England.

Season tickets are currently on sale for £40, which includes access to all 11 of their home matches next season.