Small increase in Doncaster Rovers matchday ticket pricing as season membership deadline looms

Doncaster Rovers have announced an ever-so-slight increase in matchday prices for next season.

Grant McCann's side will be competing in the third tier of English football after being crowned League Two champions last week. In the season just gone, the most expensive ticket for a home league game would set adult supporters back £22.

Announcing the pricing structure for 2025-26, the most expensive matchday ticket will now be £24 for adult fans choosing to sit in the East or West Stands or in the Family Stand. It will be £23 for those sitting in the South Stand.

A statement on the club's website said: "Grant McCann's champions head into the new campaign with tremendous confidence and look forward to a competitive division packed with big local derbies.

"As we continue to stick to the principles of the In Rovers We Trust fan engagement scheme and following positive feedback, we have maintained both the young adult (18 to 24-year-old) and 14 to 17-year-old bandings for the new term. Matchday prices start at £23 (adults), £19 (seniors aged 65+ and 18-to 24-year-olds), £12 (14-to-17-year-olds) and £7 (13 and under). Prices are based on age as of August 1, 2025."

The club released the pricing details alongside a handy graphic that details the savings of buying a season membership compared to on-the-day pricing for all 23 home games.

It shows that an 18-24 year-old sitting in the South Stand could save almost £300 across the course of the season, whilst an adult sitting in the East, West or Family Stand could save more than £177. The phase two sales period for season memberships is expiring on Wednesday (May 14, 5pm) with prices then set to rise for phase three.