Six full debuts? The predicted Doncaster Rovers team to take on Harrogate Town

Trying to predict Grant McCann’s starting XI for the first game of the season is far from easy.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 4th Aug 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 10:10 BST

Yet that only underlines the strength in depth and competition at Doncaster Rovers this season, which could be key to their promotion push.

What’s more, Rovers wouldn’t be weakened if they swapped one player out for another in most, if not all, areas of the pitch.

Here’s our predicted team...

Perhaps this is the easiest bit? Doncaster have played 4-3-3 throughout pre-season, a formation favoured by McCann.

1. Formation?

An injury to Louis Jones in pre-season means the battle for the number one shirt is yet to truly get going but Lawlor has kept three clean sheets in Doncaster's warm-up fixtures.

2. GK - Ian Lawlor

Sterry has caught the eye in the games he's played in pre-season. A 45-minute run-out against Huddersfield on Tuesday would suggest he's good to go this weekend after his back injury.

3. RB - Jamie Sterry

Probably the first name on the teamsheet. Doncaster's new skipper has made a big impression since his arrival.

4. CB - Richard Wood

