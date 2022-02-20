Sheffield Wednesday’s Darren Moore responds to frosty Doncaster Rovers fans’ chant

Darren Moore

Moore, who moved to Hillsborough from Rovers almost a year ago, was the subject of some choice chants from the home fans during the Owls’ 3-1 win at the Eco-Power Stadium.

But the 47-year-old was gracious in his comments about Rovers’ supporters at full time and says he hopes his former club can avoid the drop from League One.

Moore said: “I obviously feel for the Rovers fans, because they’re only going off what they’ve read in the papers when I departed the club.

"They can only go off that, so I can’t blame them for reception, I just wish them all the best.

“I wish the club well. I think Gaz (Gary McSheffrey) has found the right formula, and my message to them would be to take your eyes off the others and focus on your own.

“They should get behind Gaz and Frank (Sinclair) and support the team - because they need it now.