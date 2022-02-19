Doncaster Rovers player ratings from derby defeat to Sheffield Wednesday

Dan Gardner fired Rovers ahead from the penalty spot just before half time.
The hosts held out until the 70th minute but quickfire goals from Callum Paterson, Saido Berahino and Barry Bannan turned the game on its head.
1. Jonathan Mitchell 7
Brilliant penalty save to deny Bannan and generally did fine. He perhaps could have parried Paterson's initial header away from goal in the lead up to the first but that's possibly being ultra critical.
Photo: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD
2. Kyle Knoyle 6
Got forward more than Jackson and did well to get into the box and win the penalty. Each goal came down his side but he could not be held personally responsible.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd
3. Ollie Younger 6
Defended competently until he allowed Gibson to get the better of him for the second goal.
Photo: HOWARD ROE
4. Ro-Shaun Williams 6
Headed and cleared things away effectively until Rovers eventually caved in. Harshly adjudged to have handballed for Bannan's saved penalty.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd