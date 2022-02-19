Reo Griffiths fends off Wednesday's Massimo Luongo. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Doncaster Rovers player ratings from derby defeat to Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday came from behind to inflict a seventh straight home defeat on Doncaster Rovers.

By Paul Goodwin
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 6:08 pm

Dan Gardner fired Rovers ahead from the penalty spot just before half time.

The hosts held out until the 70th minute but quickfire goals from Callum Paterson, Saido Berahino and Barry Bannan turned the game on its head.

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.

1. Jonathan Mitchell 7

Brilliant penalty save to deny Bannan and generally did fine. He perhaps could have parried Paterson's initial header away from goal in the lead up to the first but that's possibly being ultra critical.

Photo: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD

2. Kyle Knoyle 6

Got forward more than Jackson and did well to get into the box and win the penalty. Each goal came down his side but he could not be held personally responsible.

Photo: AHPIX Ltd

3. Ollie Younger 6

Defended competently until he allowed Gibson to get the better of him for the second goal.

Photo: HOWARD ROE

4. Ro-Shaun Williams 6

Headed and cleared things away effectively until Rovers eventually caved in. Harshly adjudged to have handballed for Bannan's saved penalty.

Photo: AHPIX Ltd

Sheffield Wednesday
