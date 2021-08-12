Sheffield Wednesday v Doncaster Rovers: Can I watch the match online? Live stream, tickets and injury news

Doncaster Rovers take on Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough this weekend.

Doncaster Rovers opened their League One campaign with a narrow 2-1 defeat to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday - a league match that saw the welcome return of supporters.

Richie Wellens’ side take the short journey across South Yorkshire this Saturday to face Sheffield Wednesday for a 3pm kick-off, where they will be looking to improve on last weekend’s loss and kickstart their season.

Matchday Two’s fixtures also include Burton Albion v Ipswich Town, MK Dons v Sunderland and Wigan Athletic v Rotherham United.

How can I watch Sheffield Wednesday v Doncaster Rovers?

As fans are now returning to stadiums, EFL regulations for live streaming has changed. Check out Rovers’ website here for more information.

If you are unable to watch the match then you can listen on iFollow audio, as well as BBC Radio Sheffield for full live commentary.

Quest will continue to be the home for highlights of all EFL matches – broadcast at 9pm on Saturdays – and Doncaster Rovers will also upload their own highlights to their YouTube channel.

You can also check out our website to keep up to date with our live match blog, as well as reaction and match analysis.

Can I still buy match tickets?

Tickets for Sheffield Wednesday v Doncaster Rovers went on general sale on Monday 9th August and are still available to buy from the club website.

Rovers were given an initial allocation of 2147 tickets in Hillsborough’s away end.

Tickets are priced at:

Adult £26

Senior (65+) £16

Young adult (17-20) £16

Junior (11-16) £15

Junior (5-10) £10

Junior (4 and under) £5

Injury news

Sheffield Wednesday have a number of injury concerns following their opening fixture against Charlton Athletic.

Callum Paterson was forced off early after suffering concussion and is likely to miss Saturday’s clash due to FA’s guidelines on concussion.

Olamide Shodipo missed last weekend’s match and is being monitored ahead of their tie with Doncaster.

Meanwhile Josh Windass will be out after he recently underwent hamstring surgery. The forward isn’t expected to make a return till mid-October.

Doncaster Rovers could be without Matt Smith, who missed their Carabao Cup tie with Walsall on Tuesday due to a suspected Covid case. If the 20-year-old is positive then Charlie Seaman will also miss out due to the pair sharing a car.

Tommy Rowe was also absent from Tuesday’s squad due to an enflamed Achilles tendon and is being closely monitored.