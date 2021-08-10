Doncaster Rovers suffer another suspected case of Covid-19 - plus injury update

Matt Smith in action for Doncaster Rovers against AFC Wimbledon. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX

Rovers are awaiting the results of a PCR test to know the fate of the on loan Arsenal midfielder, who missed Tuesday night's trip to Walsall in the Carabao Cup as a result.

Also missing the tie was Charlie Seaman, who car shares with Smith and would be required to isolate if the 20-year-old tests positive.

Boss Richie Wellens said: "Matt Smith has got a suspected Covid case.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He drives in with Charlie Seaman so he's a possible close contact.

"We'll have to wait for the PCR test on Wednesday.

"It's just what it's going to be like. It's demoralising.

"I just want to get cohesion. I think you saw signs of it tonight that the cohesion was there."

Rovers have seen three players test positive for Covid-19 since the return to pre-season training while many other senior players have been forced to self-isolate as a result of close contact.

Tommy Rowe was also absent from the squad at Walsall and Wellens admitted it was a case of not wanting to risk the veteran's fitness.

He said: "Tommy Rowe has got an enflamed Achilles tendon so there was no point in risking him.

"We'll see how he is on Wednesday.

"John Bostock has got a sore groin so we'll be in on Wednesday making sure everyone is all right."

Bostock was taken off during the second half after pulling up with an injury.

*