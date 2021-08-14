Sheffield Wednesday v Doncaster Rovers: Build-up and match updates
The certain matter of a reunion with a former manager awaits Doncaster Rovers this afternoon, and it is all part of a South Yorkshire derby to boot.
Join us from Hillsborough as we bring live coverage of Rovers’ clash with Sheffield Wednesday as the tough start to the season kicks up a notch for Richie Wellens’ side.
We will have all the build up along with updates throughout the game
*
LIVE: Sheffield Wednesday v Doncaster Rovers
Last updated: Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 09:42
MATCH DETAILS
Confirmed teams: 2pm
Kick-off: 3pm
Referee: Ross Joyce (Cleveland)
PRE-MATCH READING
Darren Moore says no one could doubt his commitment to Doncaster Rovers
"Our supporters need to start singing songs about individuals" - Boss on fans' excitement and regret over not clapping
Doncaster Rovers boss talks new loanee from Manchester United: 'I think ability-wise he is right up there'
Doncaster Rovers' big injury concern ahead of Sheffield Wednesday trip
'Darren Moore has changed everything at Sheffield Wednesday' - the opposition view ahead of Doncaster Rovers' trip to Hillsborough
Team talk
The big news for Rovers is that Tommy Rowe is a major doubt for the game - a considerable blow given his importance to the side.
He has not trained all week due to an Achilles issue but the fact he has not been on the training ground is not sufficient enough to rule out a player who possesses tremendous fitness levels.
If he does not make it, expect Cameron John to start the game and offer some additional defensive protection. He performed well in the role at Walsall in midweek before giving way to Branden Horton, who brought greater attacking prowess.
Definitely ruled out of the game is Matt Smith, who has contracted Covid-19 while Charlie Seaman will self-isolate due to close contact.
New signing Ethan Galbraith will go straight into the squad, and likely straight into the side to form a midfield three with John Bostock and Ben Close.
Tiago Cukur looks likely to lead the line after starting Tuesday’s game on the bench.
Jon Taylor, Jordy Hiwula and Fejiri Okenabirhie remain long-term absentees.
Another step up needed
If Rovers are going to avoid at least a very difficult afternoon, they need to improve again on their performance at Walsall in midweek.
That night was a step up from the disappointing and frustrating opening day showing against AFC Wimbledon.
Rovers showed much better control of possession against the League Two outfit and built some real threat in the second half, with Kyle Knoyle in particular providing plenty of danger down the right.
It feels like a game where what happens in the middle of the park will decide it. It will be a battle of very technical midfields.
But Rovers will need their A-game if they are to prevent Wednesday taking a stranglehold on possession through the likes of Barry Bannan and Lewis Wing.
Sloppiness simply will not do.
Intrigue, trepidation, excitement
This afternoon should be full of all of those from a Rovers perspective.
A big derby day will always deliver such emotion. How enjoyable the experience is depends on which of the three is more prevalent as the game itself wears on.
The big reunion with Darren Moore is on and no doubt the away end will make their feelings towards the man known after his unceremonious and abrupt departure from the Keepmoat at the start of March.
Moore himself will brush off such attention in typical fashion and be fully focused on the task at hand.
This is an interesting battle between two clubs operating at starkly different levels financially but both of whom have similar challenges at the start of the season.
While Richie Wellens is coping with the loss of players that has no signs of abating, he is also attempting to get his squad playing the style of football he wants to implement at Rovers.
Progress so far has been slow, with the absence of key figures hardly helping.
But he is not alone in his quest - as the opening day results across League One suggested plenty are attempting to get their sides up to speed.
One of those managers who certainly striving for that is Moore. He has brought 13 players in this summer but gelling them together will be no quick task.
Back-to-back goalless draws combining 11 shots in total and only four on target, it is in attack where Wednesday have yet to hit their flow.
Can Rovers take advantage of that?