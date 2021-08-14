Sheffield Wednesday v Doncaster Rovers: Build-up and match updates

This afternoon should be full of all of those from a Rovers perspective.

A big derby day will always deliver such emotion. How enjoyable the experience is depends on which of the three is more prevalent as the game itself wears on.

The big reunion with Darren Moore is on and no doubt the away end will make their feelings towards the man known after his unceremonious and abrupt departure from the Keepmoat at the start of March.

Moore himself will brush off such attention in typical fashion and be fully focused on the task at hand.

This is an interesting battle between two clubs operating at starkly different levels financially but both of whom have similar challenges at the start of the season.

While Richie Wellens is coping with the loss of players that has no signs of abating, he is also attempting to get his squad playing the style of football he wants to implement at Rovers.

Progress so far has been slow, with the absence of key figures hardly helping.

But he is not alone in his quest - as the opening day results across League One suggested plenty are attempting to get their sides up to speed.

One of those managers who certainly striving for that is Moore. He has brought 13 players in this summer but gelling them together will be no quick task.

Back-to-back goalless draws combining 11 shots in total and only four on target, it is in attack where Wednesday have yet to hit their flow.