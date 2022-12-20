Defender Blaney had been playing for League of Ireland Premier Division side Sligo Rovers, who he joined following his release by Doncaster at the end of the 2019/20 season.

The 23-year-old centre-back made four first-team EFL Trophy appearances for Rovers after signing from Finn Harps in January 2018.

He has since represented Sligo in the UEFA Europa Conference League at the qualifying stage and scored against Well in their win over the Scottish side in the competition in July.

Shane Blaney of Doncaster Rovers tackles Rotherham United's Freddie Ladapo. Picture: Tony Johnson.

“This is a really exciting move for me,” Blaney said.

“I’ve loved my time at Sligo and want to continue to improve and add to my game here at Motherwell.

“There is a lot of really talented players in this squad already and I can’t wait to get going.”

Blaney, a former Republic of Ireland Schoolboys international, captained Doncaster’s Under-23 side while playing for the club and spent time on loan at Tamworth, Blyth Spartans and Grantham Town.

He will be able to play for his new side, who are ninth in the SPL, from January 1.

“Shane is someone who we have watched closely since that European tie where I felt he played very well in both legs,” Motherwell manager Steven Hammell said.

“He has had an impressive season with Sligo and we think he can continue that upward trajectory with us at Fir Park.