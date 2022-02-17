Rossington Main make their point against play-off rivals

Rossington Main. Photo: Russ Sheppard

A Greg Young own goal nudged Selby in front at Oxford Street but Tyla Bell pounced from close range in the 70th minute to earn Main a valuable point.

Rossington currently occupy the final play-off position in NCEL Division One with Selby level on points in sixth.

Main’s three-game winning run was halted at title-chasing Brigg Town on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young cancelled out Jack Richardson’s first half strike shortly after the restart. However, Scott Phillips netted five minutes from time to seal a 2-1 win for his side.

Armthorpe Welfare boss Lee Morris said he was proud of his players despite seeing them let a two-goal lead slip at Parkgate to draw their third consecutive game.

Goals from Jordan Woodhall and Jamie Austin either side of half time put Welfare in the box seat but Jack Bancroft halved the deficit after 73 minutes and Haydn Ward equalised in the dying moments.

“We got ourselves 2-0 up and we were playing really well but then we conceded a goal that you should never concede straight from a corner,” said Morris. “We made another mistake in the last minute that you just can’t comprehend and it’s 2-2.

“It wasn’t a fair result in my view but if we make mistakes like that we aren’t going to win games. Overall though I’m proud of my lads and they gave me and the club everything and that’s all we can ask for.”