Richie Wellens hints at change of approach on the road for 'too easy to play against' Doncaster Rovers

Richie Wellens

Rovers have lost all eight of their away matches in the league so far this season and have scored just twice on their travels, with their latest defeat 4-0 at Charlton Athletic taking their goals conceded tally to 20.

Wellens said he had been looking to change the approach for the visit to The Valley but Tommy Rowe not being passed fit to start the game saw him stick with a 4-2-3-1 system.

“Away from home we might have to change a little bit because we’re too easy to play against,” Wellens told the Free Press.

The Rovers boss would not be drawn on the specifics of how he would alter his approach.

He did however switch to a three-man back line during the second half at Charlton, with Branden Horton introduced off the bench to play left wing back.

Wellens believes a change of mindset is required among the less experienced members of his squad as they come to terms with having different challenges posed every week.

“We have to be positive because it’s no good for us to be feeling down,” he said

“The best part is we’ve got a game on Tuesday against Crewe that we want to win and we feel we can win.

“But we’ve got young players that have to realise that every game is not going to be the same. And if you don’t earn the right in this league, teams will run all over you.

“All Charlton did, and congratulations to them, was hit a striker and if it came back they’d flip it straight back in. They had runners, they were aggressive, they put balls into the box and they’ve won the game - and they could have had a few more.

“It’s really disappointing for us but the only thing we can do is react in a positive manner on Monday and make sure we’re ready to go and get three points.

“If we get three points at Crewe then it’s not been a bad two or three weeks.”

