Returning Doncaster Rovers player praised for reaction since being dropped

Clayton was recalled to the starting XI for the first time in six matches in Friday’s 2-0 defeat to Walsall, having lost his place following Danny Schofield’s first game in charge against Crewe in October.

The former Middlesbrough man, 33, had previously been an ever-present in League Two this term, playing every minute of Doncaster’s first 15 games.

Discussing his display against the in-form Saddlers, Schofield said: “Clayts did really well.

Adam Clayton returned to the Doncaster Rovers starting XI against Walsall.

"He played the football that suits him – getting on the ball high up and not dropping as deep into the last line.

"That’s been my key focus with him.”

Clayton routinely dropped into defensive positions to get on the ball and attempt a quarterback-style pass whenever Rovers found themselves running out of ideas creatively earlier in the season.

Schofield said: “I have seen things in training where Clayts deserved a start.

"He’s a professional and he wants to play every game like all of them, so initially there’s always bits of disappointment.”

He added: “I speak to players all the time and explain my reasons for the decisions I make.

"The players have got to be on board with that. They have just got to show me in training to change my mind. Max Woltman and Adam Clayton did that.”

Clayton and Liverpool loanee Woltman were two of three changes to the starting XI along with Tommy Rowe, who made his first appearance since September owing to a hamstring injury.

Schofield not only shuffled his personnel but also made a tactical tweak in operating with two attacking midfielders in Woltman and Harrison Biggins.

Doncaster finished the match with two strikers on the pitch in George Miller and Kieran Agard as they chased a goal to get themselves back into the game.

Schofield said: “I’m not fixed on one formation or shape.

