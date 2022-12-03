Doncaster’s influential utility man was surprisingly deployed on the left of a back three when he made his first start since mid-September due to injury in Friday’s 2-0 defeat to Walsall.

Rowe was given license to get forward but could not help Rovers break down the Saddlers’ defence as they managed just one effort on target all game.

Discussing the decision to use Rowe at centre-half, Schofield said: “He’s one of those who’s quite adaptable and flexible.

Tommy Rowe plays a pass against Mansfield Town.

"He knows that, he’s done it all the way throughout his career and that’s good to have in our squad.

"I’m not saying that’s where he’s going to play. It’s going to depend on how we feel for a certain type of game where he features.”

Schofield was impressed with what he saw from 34-year-old Rowe, having been able to select him for the first time since taking charge.

He said: “The way we want to play and build from the back, I think Tommy Rowe is definitely accustomed to it.

"We wanted him to be a bit more attacking from that position. I thought it worked in spells and we had some really good moments where we did build and he got higher up the pitch.

”We tried to change a few things tactically at half-time to get Tommy a bit higher and a bit more aggressive, but I think they changed as well in terms of trying to stop Tommy getting on the ball."

Rowe was selected ahead of the club’s only left-sided centre-half, Adam Long, as well as Joseph Olowu, who has impressed this term when fit.

Long had started nine consecutive matches before being dropped against Walsall.

Schofield, whose side missed the chance to move back into the play-off places with a win in front of their own fans, said: “I always speak to the player if they’ve played previously and I’ve not selected them.

"I give my reasons for it. They give their opinion, we shake hands and move on.

