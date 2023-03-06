Griffiths has endured an injury-hit campaign and his last appearance for Doncaster came as a substitute in their Boxing Day defeat to Tranmere.

The 22-year-old has also fallen down the pecking order under Danny Schofield with George Miller and Caolan Lavery both in front of him.

Reo Griffiths has not played for Doncaster since Boxing Day.

Kieran Agard has also been chosen on the substitutes bench ahead of Griffiths in recent weeks, although the former Tottenham youngster had been recovering from a knee injury.

Griffiths said: “It feels great to be here. I’m happy the club has given me an opportunity to get going, play some football and hopefully score some goals.

“I just want to be happy, playing football at a club that wants to see me do well.”

Yeovil are nineteenth in the National League, two points above the relegation zone.

Griffiths could make his debut against Eastleigh on Tuesday as the Glovers look to end a seven-game winless run.

The former England youth international joined Doncaster from French top flight side Lyon on a two-and-a-half year deal in January 2021.

Griffiths found the back of the net twice in his first season in South Yorkshire.

His 22/23 campaign has been hampered by fitness issues and he has failed to score in any of his five appearances.

Griffiths has played just 17 minutes of football since Schofield took charge in October.