‘Never say never’: Forgotten man could still have a future at Doncaster Rovers

That’s the stance of his head coach Danny Schofield, who has left the former Tottenham Hotspur starlet out of his last eight matchday squads.

Striker Griffiths has played just 17 minutes of football under Schofield with his last outing coming on Boxing Day.

The 22-year-old joined Doncaster from French top flight side Lyon on a two-and-a-half year deal in January 2021.

Forgotten man Reo Griffiths.

Asked if he still has a future at the club, Schofield said: “There’s players in the building who need to continue to work hard.

"Reo’s not been in my mind because I feel the other players are doing a bit more in training and impressing me a little bit more to get into the squad

"It’s never say never with players who aren’t involved. They have just got to continue to work as hard as possible, influencing my decision to get that opportunity.”

Griffiths was a prolific goalscorer at youth and development level but his senior career has yet to take off.

He reportedly attracted interest from clubs across Europe after scoring 33 times for Tottenham’s U18s in the 2017/18 season before signing a four year contract with Lyon in August 2018.

While in France he featured for Lyon’s under-19s and B team, who play in the fourth tier of French football.

London-born Griffiths scored 15 goals in 38 games in total but never broke into the first XI.

Griffiths found the back of the net twice in his first season in South Yorkshire.

His 22/23 campaign has been hampered by injuries and fitness issues, with no goals in his five appearances.

Schofield appeared open to allowing Griffiths and Kieran Agard to leave the club last month, but revealed no interest was received in his fringe players.

Griffiths previously represented England at youth level and was a member of the U17 side featuring Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho and Marc Guehi that reached the final of the UEFA Under-17 Championship in 2017.