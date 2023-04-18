Recap the action as shot shy Doncaster Rovers suffer defeat at Stevenage

News you can trust since 1925
Paul Goodwin
By Paul Goodwin
Published 18th Apr 2023, 14:16 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 09:07 BST

Injury-hit Doncaster Rovers are in for a tough night up against Steve Evans’ promotion-chasing Stevenage.

But could they spring a surprise at the Lamex Stadium?

Rovers appear to have closed ranks somewhat in the face of mounting criticism – as head coach Danny Schofield and chairman David Blunt continue to bear the brunt of fans’ frustrations.

Liam Ravenhill wins the header. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTDLiam Ravenhill wins the header. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
Liam Ravenhill wins the header. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
They currently sit 14th in the table but could, mathematically at least, still finish anywhere between ninth and 22nd pending the outcome of these final games.

Schofield’s side have won just one of their last 12 games. Stevenage have the second best home record in the division behind Leyton Orient.

Team news and injury update ahead of Stevenage clash

This is what James Coppinger said about Terry Bramall's budget boost

Stevenage's Lamex Stadium. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty ImagesStevenage's Lamex Stadium. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images
Stevenage's Lamex Stadium. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

LIVE: Stevenage v Doncaster Rovers

18:54 BSTUpdated 21:20 BST

Match details

Latest: Stevenage 1 Doncaster Rovers 0

Rovers: Mitchell, Brown, Faulkner, Nelson (Williams 46), Long, Molyneux, Close, Ravenhill, Hurst (T Miller 78), Barlow, Agard (Goodman 46). Subs: Bottomley, Seaman, Degruchy.

Goals: Roberts (13)

21:37 BST

Full time

Another sorry performance from Rovers.

This season really can’t end quickly enough.

21:25 BST

Off the bar

Rose his the bar with a spectacular volley from the edge of the box.

21:12 BST

Not pretty

A real lack of goalmouth incident here, at both ends.

21:04 BST

Slightly better

It’s been a little bit more encouraging in terms of Rovers going forward. A little bit.

20:54 BSTUpdated 20:54 BST

A shot!

Goodman does well to play in Hurst who bursts into the box but his shot is saved.

20:47 BST

Double change

Williams and Goodman replace Nelson and Agard

20:32 BST

Half time

It’s an awful game of football and Rovers have contributed next to nothing.

Dreadful.

20:30 BST

Save

Mitchell with the save to deny Reid after Rovers played themselves into bother.

20:26 BST

Rovers

0 shots

0 shots on target

0 corners

