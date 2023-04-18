Recap the action as shot shy Doncaster Rovers suffer defeat at Stevenage
Four more games to go.
Injury-hit Doncaster Rovers are in for a tough night up against Steve Evans’ promotion-chasing Stevenage.
But could they spring a surprise at the Lamex Stadium?
Rovers appear to have closed ranks somewhat in the face of mounting criticism – as head coach Danny Schofield and chairman David Blunt continue to bear the brunt of fans’ frustrations.
They currently sit 14th in the table but could, mathematically at least, still finish anywhere between ninth and 22nd pending the outcome of these final games.
Schofield’s side have won just one of their last 12 games. Stevenage have the second best home record in the division behind Leyton Orient.
LIVE: Stevenage v Doncaster Rovers
Match details
Latest: Stevenage 1 Doncaster Rovers 0
Rovers: Mitchell, Brown, Faulkner, Nelson (Williams 46), Long, Molyneux, Close, Ravenhill, Hurst (T Miller 78), Barlow, Agard (Goodman 46). Subs: Bottomley, Seaman, Degruchy.
Goals: Roberts (13)
Full time
Another sorry performance from Rovers.
This season really can’t end quickly enough.
Off the bar
Rose his the bar with a spectacular volley from the edge of the box.
Not pretty
A real lack of goalmouth incident here, at both ends.
Slightly better
It’s been a little bit more encouraging in terms of Rovers going forward. A little bit.
A shot!
Goodman does well to play in Hurst who bursts into the box but his shot is saved.
Double change
Williams and Goodman replace Nelson and Agard
Half time
It’s an awful game of football and Rovers have contributed next to nothing.
Dreadful.
Save
Mitchell with the save to deny Reid after Rovers played themselves into bother.
Rovers
0 shots
0 shots on target
0 corners