Doncaster Rovers: Team news and injury update ahead of Stevenage clash
Tommy Rowe is rated 50-50 for Doncaster Rovers’ trip to promotion-chasing Stevenage on Tuesday.
The 34-year-old missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Harrogate Town due to a ‘slight issue with his hip’, according to head coach Danny Schofield.
“We’re hoping it’s going to settle down over the next few days but we’ll see regarding that,” said Schofield.
Schofield also revealed this morning that Harrison Biggins, James Maxwell and Louis Jones are the three players currently sidelined who hope to return to action before the end of the season.
"They’re the ones on the pitch at the moment building up their progression,” he said.
Tom Anderson and Joseph Olowu are unlikely to play again this season.
Rovers have four games left – against Stevenage, Newport County, Colchester United and Walsall – as they seek to end a win-less run of seven games.