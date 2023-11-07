News you can trust since 1925
Recap the action as Rovers entertain Burton in Bristol Street Motors Trophy

Doncaster Rovers know qualification is out of their hands in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy as they prepare for their final group game.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 7th Nov 2023, 17:59 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 21:07 GMT
Rovers might still need other results to go their way if they beat Burton Albion at the Eco-Power Stadium tonight (7pm kick-off).

Three points would help their chances – they could even lose and still qualify – but goal difference may decide who progresses.

Should already-eliminated Everton Under-21s avoid defeat against Mansfield, a win would see Doncaster qualify from Group H tonight.

LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v Burton Albion

18:18 GMTUpdated 20:57 GMT

Doncaster Rovers 2-1 Burton Albion (7.15pm kick-off)

Rovers: Louis Jones, James Maxwell (Zain Westbrooke, 46), Richard Wood (Tom Anderson, 46), Joseph Olowu, Luke Molyneux, George Broadbent, Owen Bailey, Kyle Hurst (Harrison Biggins, 71), Jack Senior, Jack Goodman (Tom Nixon, 46), Mo Faal

Subs: Ben Bottomley, Deji Sotona, Tyler Roberts

Burton: Jamal Blackman, Steve Seddon, Ryan Sweeney, Rekeem Harper, Cole Stockton (Dylan Scott 84), Josh Gordon, Josh Gordon (Jake Caprice, 79) Mason Bennett (Beryly Lubala, 65), Jasper Moon, Mark Helm (Josh Walker, 79), Ciaran Gilligan ( Ronny Wakelin, 65), Tom Hamer

Subs: Max Crocombe, William Tamen

20:57 GMT

GOAL - 2-1 Burton

Bez Lubala rifles home from the edge of the box.

20:53 GMT

Mansfield beaten

Everton Under-21s have won at Mansfield, meaning Doncaster will qualify for the round of 32 tonight if they win.

20:48 GMT

Harrison Biggins booked

Maybe that was a pantomine audition - he looked to have lost control of the ball and went looking for a foul inside the box.

20:28 GMT

GOAL - 2-0!

Kyle Hurst grabs his first goal of the season from close range.

20:19 GMT

Chance for Doncaster!

Kyle Hurst sees his shot from the edge of the box tipped around the post by Jamal Blackman.

20:18 GMT

Back under way

20:17 GMT

Three changes for Doncaster at the break

On: Zain Westbrooke, Tom Anderson, Tom Nixon

Off: James Maxwell, Richard Wood, Jack Goodman

20:03 GMT

HT 1-0

Not bad from Doncaster. Job done in the first half. They weren’t brilliant but they do have the lead and have restricted a higher-division side to little.

20:01 GMT

One minute added on

