Recap the action as Rovers entertain Burton in Bristol Street Motors Trophy
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rovers might still need other results to go their way if they beat Burton Albion at the Eco-Power Stadium tonight (7pm kick-off).
Three points would help their chances – they could even lose and still qualify – but goal difference may decide who progresses.
Should already-eliminated Everton Under-21s avoid defeat against Mansfield, a win would see Doncaster qualify from Group H tonight.
LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v Burton Albion
Doncaster Rovers 2-1 Burton Albion (7.15pm kick-off)
Rovers: Louis Jones, James Maxwell (Zain Westbrooke, 46), Richard Wood (Tom Anderson, 46), Joseph Olowu, Luke Molyneux, George Broadbent, Owen Bailey, Kyle Hurst (Harrison Biggins, 71), Jack Senior, Jack Goodman (Tom Nixon, 46), Mo Faal
Subs: Ben Bottomley, Deji Sotona, Tyler Roberts
Burton: Jamal Blackman, Steve Seddon, Ryan Sweeney, Rekeem Harper, Cole Stockton (Dylan Scott 84), Josh Gordon, Josh Gordon (Jake Caprice, 79) Mason Bennett (Beryly Lubala, 65), Jasper Moon, Mark Helm (Josh Walker, 79), Ciaran Gilligan ( Ronny Wakelin, 65), Tom Hamer
Subs: Max Crocombe, William Tamen
GOAL - 2-1 Burton
Bez Lubala rifles home from the edge of the box.
Mansfield beaten
Everton Under-21s have won at Mansfield, meaning Doncaster will qualify for the round of 32 tonight if they win.
Harrison Biggins booked
Maybe that was a pantomine audition - he looked to have lost control of the ball and went looking for a foul inside the box.
GOAL - 2-0!
Kyle Hurst grabs his first goal of the season from close range.
Chance for Doncaster!
Kyle Hurst sees his shot from the edge of the box tipped around the post by Jamal Blackman.
Back under way
Three changes for Doncaster at the break
On: Zain Westbrooke, Tom Anderson, Tom Nixon
Off: James Maxwell, Richard Wood, Jack Goodman
HT 1-0
Not bad from Doncaster. Job done in the first half. They weren’t brilliant but they do have the lead and have restricted a higher-division side to little.