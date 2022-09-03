Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers' unbeaten record is ended by Mansfield Town
Doncaster Rovers face Mansfield Town hoping to maintain their perfect home record in League Two.
Buoyant Rovers have beaten Sutton United, Stockport County and Salford City at the Eco-Power Stadium this season.
Gary McSheffrey’s unbeaten side have also won their last three games on the bounce and sit third in the early league table.
Mansfield themselves have won three out of three on home soil in the league but it has been a different story on their travels – losing at Salford, Leyton Orient and Sutton.
Most Popular
-
1
Doncaster Rovers player ratings from the defeat to Mansfield Town
-
2
Gary McSheffrey had some strong words after seeing Doncaster Rovers lose to Mansfield Town
-
3
Doncaster Rovers: Why Tommy Rowe had to think long and hard about signing new contract
-
4
Latest figures reveal new squad values of Doncaster Rovers, Gillingham, Rochdale, Mansfield Town, Stockport County, Salford City and every other League Two side following closure of transfer window
-
5
You always got a fair fight at Doncaster Plant Works!
LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v Mansfield Town
Last updated: Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 17:00
MATCH DETAILS
Result: Doncaster Rovers 1 Mansfield Town 3
Goals: Clarke 15, Tomlin 45+2 pen, Maris 56, Akins 71 pen
Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Faulkner, Williams, Rowe, Clayton, Biggins (Maxwell 64), Hurst, Tomlin (Agard 77), Molyneux (Taylor 64), Miller. Subs: Jones, Long, Woltman, Kuleya.
Mansfield: Pym, Perch (Wallace 73) , McLaughlin (Gordon 87), Hawkins, Harbottle, Hartigan, Lapslie (Swan 90), Clarke (Quinn 87), Maris, Akins, Bowery. Subs: Flinders, Gale.
Referee: Thomas Kirk
Attendance: 8,978
FULL TIME
Mansfield run out comfortable winners in the end and Rovers can have few complaints with the result.
ADDED TIME
Six minutes to be added on.
Taylor’s curling effort is easy for Pym.
Rovers have petered out here and their unbeaten record is coming to an end.
71 GOAL MANSFIELD
Akins slots it home.
PENALTY MANSFIELD
Maxwell fouls Lapslie and the referee points to the spot.
Rowe plays in Hurst but Pym is equal to his curling effort.
Tomlin then goes down under the challenge of Pym as the ball squirms loose but he’s booked for diving.
DOUBLE CHANGE
Taylor and Maxwell on for Molyneux and Biggins.
56 GOAL MANSFIELD
Maris fires home the edge of the box.
Lapslie teed him up and it was another good finish.
Clarke finds space but lashes an effort well wide from distance.