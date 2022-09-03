News you can trust since 1925
Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers' unbeaten record is ended by Mansfield Town

Doncaster Rovers face Mansfield Town hoping to maintain their perfect home record in League Two.

By Paul Goodwin
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 5:17 pm

Buoyant Rovers have beaten Sutton United, Stockport County and Salford City at the Eco-Power Stadium this season.

Gary McSheffrey’s unbeaten side have also won their last three games on the bounce and sit third in the early league table.

Mansfield themselves have won three out of three on home soil in the league but it has been a different story on their travels – losing at Salford, Leyton Orient and Sutton.

The Eco-Power Stadium. Photo: Ben Early/Getty Images

Last updated: Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 17:00

Show new updates
Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 17:00

MATCH DETAILS

Result: Doncaster Rovers 1 Mansfield Town 3

Goals: Clarke 15, Tomlin 45+2 pen, Maris 56, Akins 71 pen

Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Faulkner, Williams, Rowe, Clayton, Biggins (Maxwell 64), Hurst, Tomlin (Agard 77), Molyneux (Taylor 64), Miller. Subs: Jones, Long, Woltman, Kuleya.

Mansfield: Pym, Perch (Wallace 73) , McLaughlin (Gordon 87), Hawkins, Harbottle, Hartigan, Lapslie (Swan 90), Clarke (Quinn 87), Maris, Akins, Bowery. Subs: Flinders, Gale.

Referee: Thomas Kirk

Attendance: 8,978

Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 16:59

FULL TIME

Mansfield run out comfortable winners in the end and Rovers can have few complaints with the result.

Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 16:53

ADDED TIME

Six minutes to be added on.

Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 16:46

84 SAVED

Taylor’s curling effort is easy for Pym.

Rovers have petered out here and their unbeaten record is coming to an end.

Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 16:32

71 GOAL MANSFIELD

Akins slots it home.

Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 16:32

PENALTY MANSFIELD

Maxwell fouls Lapslie and the referee points to the spot.

Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 16:29

66 SAVE

Rowe plays in Hurst but Pym is equal to his curling effort.

Tomlin then goes down under the challenge of Pym as the ball squirms loose but he’s booked for diving.

Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 16:25

DOUBLE CHANGE

Taylor and Maxwell on for Molyneux and Biggins.

Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 16:18

56 GOAL MANSFIELD

Maris fires home the edge of the box.

Lapslie teed him up and it was another good finish.

Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 16:13

51 WIDE

Clarke finds space but lashes an effort well wide from distance.

