Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers return to winning ways against Sutton United

Doncaster Rovers will be looking to return to winning ways when they take on Sutton United at the Eco-Power Stadium.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 14th Oct 2023, 12:47 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2023, 17:06 BST
Rovers have lost their last two matches, having won four out of five before then to kick-start their season.

Today’s opponents have also had a slow start the campaign with 11 defeats from their first 15 games.

But they won 4-0 last weekend and proved more than a handful for Doncaster in their two meetings last term.

Scroll down for team news and live updates.

Doncaster Rovers v Sutton United

14:49 BSTUpdated 17:05 BST

Doncaster Rovers 4-1Sutton United (3pm kick-off)

Rovers: Louis Jones, Tom Anderson, Jospeph Olowu, Luke Molyneux, Tommy Rowe (Harrison Biggins, 60), Tom Nixon, Owen Bailey, Joe Ironside, Zain Westbrooke (George Broadbent, 80), Ben Close (Tavonga Kuleya, 85), Mo Faal (Jack Goodman, 80)

Subs: Ian Lawlor, Deji Sotona, Will Flint

Sutton: Dean Bouzanis, Omar Sowumni, Ben Goodliffe, Josh Coley, Christian N’Guessan (Harry Beautyman, 65), Harry Smith, Omari Patrick (D’Mani Mellor, 77), Craig Clay, Joe Kizzi, Aiden O’Brien, Sam Hart

Subs: Steve Arnold, Ryan Jackson, Rob Milsom, Lee Angol

17:05 BST

GOAL Sutton - and that’s full time.

Harry Smith scores with a header in the final action of the match.

17:02 BST

GOAL Sutton

Harry Smith makes it 4-1 at the death.

16:53 BST

Nine minutes added on

Not sure where that came from. Don’t think anyone wants it, either.

16:49 BST

Good news and bad news

The good news is this would be Doncaster’s biggest win for almost three years. The bad news is they have lost two more players to injury with Ben Close joining Tommy Rowe in the treatment room. Tavonga Kuleya the latest sub on.

16:36 BST

Tom Nixon booked

He fouled Joe Kizzi.

16:30 BST

GOAL - it’s 4-0!

Dean Bouzanis makes a mess of handling Mo Faal’s effort and the ball creeps over the line.

16:26 BST

GOAL - 3-0!

Zain Westbrooke scores his first Rovers goal after a cutback from Joe Ironside. Westbrooke’s initial shot hit the post before he made no mistake with the rebound.

16:22 BST

Rowe forced off

Looks like an injury. Harrison Biggins on.

16:21 BST

Booking for a Sutton coach

Not sure what for, presumably chewing the fourth official’s ear off (not literally). He’s down there protesting his innocence.

