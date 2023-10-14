Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers return to winning ways against Sutton United
Rovers have lost their last two matches, having won four out of five before then to kick-start their season.
Today’s opponents have also had a slow start the campaign with 11 defeats from their first 15 games.
But they won 4-0 last weekend and proved more than a handful for Doncaster in their two meetings last term.
Doncaster Rovers v Sutton United
Doncaster Rovers 4-1Sutton United (3pm kick-off)
Rovers: Louis Jones, Tom Anderson, Jospeph Olowu, Luke Molyneux, Tommy Rowe (Harrison Biggins, 60), Tom Nixon, Owen Bailey, Joe Ironside, Zain Westbrooke (George Broadbent, 80), Ben Close (Tavonga Kuleya, 85), Mo Faal (Jack Goodman, 80)
Subs: Ian Lawlor, Deji Sotona, Will Flint
Sutton: Dean Bouzanis, Omar Sowumni, Ben Goodliffe, Josh Coley, Christian N’Guessan (Harry Beautyman, 65), Harry Smith, Omari Patrick (D’Mani Mellor, 77), Craig Clay, Joe Kizzi, Aiden O’Brien, Sam Hart
Subs: Steve Arnold, Ryan Jackson, Rob Milsom, Lee Angol
GOAL Sutton - and that’s full time.
Harry Smith scores with a header in the final action of the match.
Nine minutes added on
Not sure where that came from. Don’t think anyone wants it, either.
Good news and bad news
The good news is this would be Doncaster’s biggest win for almost three years. The bad news is they have lost two more players to injury with Ben Close joining Tommy Rowe in the treatment room. Tavonga Kuleya the latest sub on.
Tom Nixon booked
He fouled Joe Kizzi.
GOAL - it’s 4-0!
Dean Bouzanis makes a mess of handling Mo Faal’s effort and the ball creeps over the line.
GOAL - 3-0!
Zain Westbrooke scores his first Rovers goal after a cutback from Joe Ironside. Westbrooke’s initial shot hit the post before he made no mistake with the rebound.
Rowe forced off
Looks like an injury. Harrison Biggins on.
Booking for a Sutton coach
Not sure what for, presumably chewing the fourth official’s ear off (not literally). He’s down there protesting his innocence.