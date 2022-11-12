Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers return to winning ways against Grimsby Town
Doncaster Rovers will want to put the embarrassment of their FA Cup exit behind them when they return to League Two action against Grimsby Town.
Rovers were dumped out of the competition at the first-round stage at the hands of non-league King's Lynn last weekend.
Meanwhile, their next opponents thrashed League One leaders Plymouth Argyle 5-1 to progress to round two.
Three points at Blundell Park could move Doncaster level on points with Carlisle United in the final play-off spot.
Grimsby Town v Doncaster Rovers LIVE
- Doncaster could move within goal difference of play-off places with a win at Blundell Park
- Danny Schofield’s side were beaten 1-0 at home to non-league King’s Lynn in the FA Cup last weekend; Grimsby beat League One leaders Plymouth Argyle 5-1
- The Mariners are two points and two places below Rovers in the League Two table
Great double save by Mitchell
First he keeps out a long-distance strike that almost creeps past everyone and into the back of the net, then he gets his fingertips to a wicked strike from the edge of the box to tip it onto the bar.
And that’s full-time. Rovers win 3-1 thanks to a brace from George Miller and Harrison Biggins’s half-volley. All in all a very good afternoon’s work.
Four minutes added on
Jon Taylor is on
He replaces Luke Molyneux.
Rovers sub
Kyle Hurst is off for Aidan Barlow.
1,194 away fans here today. 8,026 is the total attendance.
GOAL - Grimsby pull one back
James McAtee fires the ball past Jonathan Mitchell from inside the box after beating a couple of challenges. Good finish.
Hurst sees an effort block
A nice run sees him take a shot at goal, which smacks Grimsby defender Andy Smith in the face. Takes it well, to his credit.
Double switch for Rovers
Harrison Biggins makes way for Adam Clayton.
Almost 4-0
More great play from Biggins, Knoyle and Miller results in the latter getting a shot off from close range that has the keeper scrambling but it’s blocked.
Molyneux then makes another good run before being denied in the box by a block. Still 20 to go. Comfortably the best performance of the season so far.
GOAL - 3-0!
Amazing run from Kyle Knoyle who finds Miller over the top. One touch and he puts it through the keeper’s legs. Awesome.
Grimsby subs
Lewis Richardson replaces Alex Hunt, Keyendrah Symmonds is on for Brendan Kiernan and James McAtee comes on for Otis Khan.
Huge reception for McAtee upon his return from injury.