Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers pile the misery on Sheffield Wednesday
Rovers boss Grant McCann will field a strong starting XI against the Owls, with most of the players involved this evening expected to feature for 90 minutes.
McCann is also expected to hand a debut to new loan signing Tom Nixon, who has joined the club from Hull City.
Earlier today a Rovers XI beat Middlesbrough Under-21s 5-1 in a behind-closed-doors game at Cantley Park.
Doncaster Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday
FT 1-0 Doncaster
Impressive stuff for Doncaster who pick up a deserved win. Ian Lawlor didn’t have a save to make. Report and reaction to come.
Good stuff. Bring on Saturday.
Five minutes added on
Chance for Wednesday
Rio Shipston fires just over from outside the box in the 88th minute.
Another Owls change
Favour Onukwuli is on for Akin Famewo.
Lawlor makes his first save
A smart stop down low to tip Michael Smith’s effort wide. He was offside anyway!
Lovely run from Roberts
This is some cameo. He skips past a challenge on the halfway line and races clear, but unfortunately his cross meets George Byers, who is there to clear. He must be pushing Deji for pace.
More Owls subs
Pierce Charles replaces Cameron Dawson.
Meanwhile, Eui Siqueira, Cian Flannery and Luke Cook replace Reece James, Callum Paterson and Josh Windass.
More Owls subs
Barry Bannan is replaced by Bailey Cadamarteri while Will Vaulks comes off for Rio Shipston.
GOAL - 1-0 Doncaster!
Tyler Roberts crosses for Luke Molyneux to head the ball into the corner of the net.
More Owls subs
Sean Fusire and Adam Alimi-Adetoro replace Marvin Johnson and Dom Iorfa.
Iorfa’s final action was to head the ball harmlessly wide for Wednesday. Almost 70 minutes on the clock and Ian Lawlor has yet to make a save.