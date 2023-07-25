News you can trust since 1925
Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers pile the misery on Sheffield Wednesday

Doncaster Rovers take on Championship side Sheffield Wednesday in their latest pre-season friendly tonight.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:56 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 20:57 BST

Rovers boss Grant McCann will field a strong starting XI against the Owls, with most of the players involved this evening expected to feature for 90 minutes.

McCann is also expected to hand a debut to new loan signing Tom Nixon, who has joined the club from Hull City.

Earlier today a Rovers XI beat Middlesbrough Under-21s 5-1 in a behind-closed-doors game at Cantley Park.

Doncaster's Tommy Rowe has his shot blocked.
Doncaster's Tommy Rowe has his shot blocked.
Scroll down for team news and live updates.

Doncaster Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday

20:56 BST

FT 1-0 Doncaster

Impressive stuff for Doncaster who pick up a deserved win. Ian Lawlor didn’t have a save to make. Report and reaction to come.

Good stuff. Bring on Saturday.

20:50 BST

Five minutes added on

20:48 BST

Chance for Wednesday

Rio Shipston fires just over from outside the box in the 88th minute.

20:46 BST

Another Owls change

Favour Onukwuli is on for Akin Famewo.

20:44 BST

Lawlor makes his first save

A smart stop down low to tip Michael Smith’s effort wide. He was offside anyway!

20:40 BST

Lovely run from Roberts

This is some cameo. He skips past a challenge on the halfway line and races clear, but unfortunately his cross meets George Byers, who is there to clear. He must be pushing Deji for pace.

20:38 BST

More Owls subs

Pierce Charles replaces Cameron Dawson.

Meanwhile, Eui Siqueira, Cian Flannery and Luke Cook replace Reece James, Callum Paterson and Josh Windass.

20:34 BST

More Owls subs

Barry Bannan is replaced by Bailey Cadamarteri while Will Vaulks comes off for Rio Shipston.

20:31 BST

GOAL - 1-0 Doncaster!

Tyler Roberts crosses for Luke Molyneux to head the ball into the corner of the net.

20:30 BST

More Owls subs

Sean Fusire and Adam Alimi-Adetoro replace Marvin Johnson and Dom Iorfa.

Iorfa’s final action was to head the ball harmlessly wide for Wednesday. Almost 70 minutes on the clock and Ian Lawlor has yet to make a save.

