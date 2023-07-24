Doncaster Rovers sign Hull City right-back Tom Nixon on season-long loan

The 20-year-old becomes manager Grant McCann’s tenth signing of the summer and will provide competition for Jamie Sterry and Charlie Seaman.

Nixon has yet to feature for the Tigers at first-team level but has spent time on loan at Pickering Town and National League North side Boston United, where he chalked up 20 appearances last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m buzzing to be here,” said Nixon, who graduated from Stoke City’s academy before joining Hull in 2021.

Doncaster Rovers have signed Hull City right-back Tom Nixon on a season-long loan. Photo: Heather King/DRFC

“Hopefully I’ll get some game time under my belt and hit the ground running. That’s what I’m here to do and I’m really looking forward to the season.”

Nixon added: “It’s a massive step in my career, stepping up to this level, and hopefully I can take it all in my stride and progress.

"I like to get forward as much as I like to defend. Hopefully I’ll get some assists and hopefully some goals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann said: “Tom is an excellent player. I saw him first hand when I was at Hull and he was coming through the U21s.

“He’s been in that U21 system for a while now but I think the loan he had last season at Boston has really kicked him on. He’s been around the first team all pre-season.

“He’s everything we like in a full back so I think it’s a great signing for us. He’ll enjoy his time here and he’ll bring great competition in that position.”

Nixon could make his debut in tomorrow night’s friendly against Sheffield Wednesday (7pm kick-off).