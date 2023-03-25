News you can trust since 1925
Live

Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers gift in-form Northampton Town three points

Doncaster Rovers could hand new signing Zain Westbrooke his debut against Northampton Town this afternoon.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 25th Mar 2023, 16:57 GMT

Doncaster announced free agent Westbrooke had joined until the end of the season on Friday. The midfielder left League One outfit Bristol Rovers in January.

Season-ending injuries to Charlie Lakin and Harrison Biggins had left the club’s head coach Danny Schofield short of options in the middle of the park.

Westbrooke will compete with Ben Close and Liam Ravenhill for a starting spot.

Mitch Pinnock celebrates Northampton's opener after a Jonathan Mitchell error.
Scroll down for team news and live updates.

Doncaster Rovers v Northampton Town

Show new updates

FT 2-0 Northampton

Poor. Again. Injuries or not there is little reason for optimism currently.

Northampton change

Aaron McGowan and Ryan Haynes make way for the afformentioned pair.

Four minutes added on

Northampton bringing on Paul Osew and David Norman.

Disturbance in the Black Bank

Stewards have been removing a few fans. Looks like there’s a clash at one of the exit tunnels.

Chance!

Tommy Rowe glances a header just wide after connecting with Ben Close’s corner.

Northampton come close again

Sam Hoskins fires over the bar after Tom Anderson couldn’t get Charlie Seaman’s heavy pass under control.

Good save from Mitchell

He denies Tete Yengi from close range with his foot. Good stop to stop this one getting embarassing.

Double change for Doncaster

Liam Ravenhill and Todd Miller are replaced by Adam Long and debutant Zain Westbrooke.

Chance for Northampton

Tete Yengi puts the ball over the bar from close range after Ben Close had earlier given the ball away. A let-off. First real chance for Northampton aside from their goals, which were gifted.

We have a melee

Youthful exuberence from Todd Miller sees the 20-year-old throw himself two challenges, wiping out Jack Sowerby with the second one. Sowerby reacts with a push, which gets Tommy Rowe and the rest of the outfield players involved. A booking for the original two offenders.

Northampton TownLeague OneHarrison BigginsBristol RoversBen CloseLiam Ravenhill