Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers gift in-form Northampton Town three points
Doncaster Rovers could hand new signing Zain Westbrooke his debut against Northampton Town this afternoon.
Doncaster announced free agent Westbrooke had joined until the end of the season on Friday. The midfielder left League One outfit Bristol Rovers in January.
Season-ending injuries to Charlie Lakin and Harrison Biggins had left the club’s head coach Danny Schofield short of options in the middle of the park.
Westbrooke will compete with Ben Close and Liam Ravenhill for a starting spot.
Stewards have been removing a few fans. Looks like there’s a clash at one of the exit tunnels.
Sam Hoskins fires over the bar after Tom Anderson couldn’t get Charlie Seaman’s heavy pass under control.
He denies Tete Yengi from close range with his foot. Good stop to stop this one getting embarassing.
Liam Ravenhill and Todd Miller are replaced by Adam Long and debutant Zain Westbrooke.
Tete Yengi puts the ball over the bar from close range after Ben Close had earlier given the ball away. A let-off. First real chance for Northampton aside from their goals, which were gifted.