Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers fall to another defeat at MK Dons
Rovers are yet to win in League Two and have opened the season with three defeats from their opening four games.
Their opponents this afternoon have won three of their first four matches under new boss Graham Alexander following their relegation last term.
Scroll down for team news and live updates.
MK Dons v Doncaster Rovers
FT 2-1 MK Dons
Too little, too late for Doncaster at Stadium MK. They finished the match in the asendancy but paid the price for two poor first-half goals.
The wait for a first league win goes on.
Senior sees an effort blocked
All Doncaster. Lawlor is up for a corner.
Jack Goodman replaces Tommy Rowe
Rovers piling the pressure on in the final few minutes.
Another chance
Macgillivray stops Luke Molyneux from equalising after he met a cross at the far post unmarked.
Eight minutes added on
Chance for Doncaster
Mo Faal meets Jack Senior’s cross from the left but his header is too weak and MacGillivray collects.
Changes for both teams
Tyler Roberts replaces James Maxwell, while Mo Eisa makes way for Brooklyn Ilunga for MK Dons.
GOAL - but it’s offside
Zain Westbrooke dinks the ball into the six-yard box for Joe Ironside to head home, but the linesman has the flag up.
Dons sub
Ash Hunter replaces Tommy Smith.
Chance for 2-2!
Molyneux drives a cross across the six-yard box with James Maxwell at the far post to connect. His effort is blocked for a corner, which Owen Bailey meets, but he can’t get his header on goal.