Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers fall to another defeat at MK Dons

Doncaster Rovers will be hoping for a change in fortunes when they travel to MK Dons
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 26th Aug 2023, 11:28 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 16:58 BST

Rovers are yet to win in League Two and have opened the season with three defeats from their opening four games.

Their opponents this afternoon have won three of their first four matches under new boss Graham Alexander following their relegation last term.

Scroll down for team news and live updates.

MK Dons v Doncaster Rovers

16:58 BST

FT 2-1 MK Dons

Too little, too late for Doncaster at Stadium MK. They finished the match in the asendancy but paid the price for two poor first-half goals.

The wait for a first league win goes on.

16:57 BST

Senior sees an effort blocked

All Doncaster. Lawlor is up for a corner.

16:52 BST

Jack Goodman replaces Tommy Rowe

Rovers piling the pressure on in the final few minutes.

16:50 BST

Another chance

Macgillivray stops Luke Molyneux from equalising after he met a cross at the far post unmarked.

16:49 BST

Eight minutes added on

16:47 BST

Chance for Doncaster

Mo Faal meets Jack Senior’s cross from the left but his header is too weak and MacGillivray collects.

16:40 BST

Changes for both teams

Tyler Roberts replaces James Maxwell, while Mo Eisa makes way for Brooklyn Ilunga for MK Dons.

16:36 BST

GOAL - but it’s offside

Zain Westbrooke dinks the ball into the six-yard box for Joe Ironside to head home, but the linesman has the flag up.

16:34 BST

Dons sub

Ash Hunter replaces Tommy Smith.

16:30 BST

Chance for 2-2!

Molyneux drives a cross across the six-yard box with James Maxwell at the far post to connect. His effort is blocked for a corner, which Owen Bailey meets, but he can’t get his header on goal.

