Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers earn their third win on the bounce against Barrow
A third win on the bounce tonight would be a first for Danny Schofield as Doncaster Rovers boss.
Doncaster have won back-to-back matches on three occasions under Schofield but have yet to go further under the former Huddersfield Town chief.
This evening’s opponents Barrow have just one win in their last eight matches and Rovers could move back into the top seven for the first time since September – and first time under Schofield – with three points.
Doncaster Rovers v Barrow LIVE
Far from a classic but Doncaster get the job done. Three wins with three clean sheets. Still two points off the play-offs but still in touch.
Someone found the meter and we’re back under way.
Barrow bring Jake Young on for Ged Garner.
It’s either mood lighting for Valentine’s Day or someone hasn’t paid the bill...
The winger tries a low shot from the edge of the box which is comfortably stopped by Paul Farman. About 15 to go. Would be a good win if the hosts can close this out.
Caolan Lavery is on for George Miller.
Richie Bennett replaces also Robbie Gotts for Barrow.
A half-chance hin truth. He meets aJames Brown’s cross with a half volley but there’s no power in it and it’s easily saved.
He’s been comfortable with everything he’s had to deal with tonight an the keeper collects a cross from Ged Garner well...then kicks the ball straight out of play from the resultant goal kick.