Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers earn their third win on the bounce against Barrow

A third win on the bounce tonight would be a first for Danny Schofield as Doncaster Rovers boss.

By Steve Jones
3 minutes ago

Doncaster have won back-to-back matches on three occasions under Schofield but have yet to go further under the former Huddersfield Town chief.

This evening’s opponents Barrow have just one win in their last eight matches and Rovers could move back into the top seven for the first time since September – and first time under Schofield – with three points.

Scroll down for live updates.

Doncaster's James Maxwell celebrates his goal.
Doncaster Rovers v Barrow.

Doncaster Rovers v Barrow LIVE

Key Events

  • Doncaster looking for their third win on the bounce
  • Barrow have just one win in their last eight matches
  • Rovers could move back into the play-offs with a win
FT 1-0

Far from a classic but Doncaster get the job done. Three wins with three clean sheets. Still two points off the play-offs but still in touch.

11 minutes added on

Doncaser sub

Aidan Barlow is on for Kyle Hurst.

Let there be light!

Someone found the meter and we’re back under way.

Barrow bring Jake Young on for Ged Garner.

The lights have dimmed

It’s either mood lighting for Valentine’s Day or someone hasn’t paid the bill...

Hurst tests the keeper

The winger tries a low shot from the edge of the box which is comfortably stopped by Paul Farman. About 15 to go. Would be a good win if the hosts can close this out.

Subs for both teams

Caolan Lavery is on for George Miller.

Richie Bennett replaces also Robbie Gotts for Barrow.

Chance for Miller

A half-chance hin truth. He meets aJames Brown’s cross with a half volley but there’s no power in it and it’s easily saved.

Another good take from Mitchell

He’s been comfortable with everything he’s had to deal with tonight an the keeper collects a cross from Ged Garner well...then kicks the ball straight out of play from the resultant goal kick.

Good defending

Joseph Olowu and Luke Molyneux collide as they combine to ensure a Barrow attacker doesn’t get on the end of a low ball into the box. Molyenux down receiving treatment now.

