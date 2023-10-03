Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers beat in-form Crawley Town in League Two clash
and live on Freeview channel 276
But Rovers will have to stop one of League Two’s most in-form sides if they are to avoid back-to-back losses.
Crawley have won their last four matches and only goal difference is keeping them off top spot.
Scott Lindsey’s Red Devils have scored at least two goals in their last five games, underlining the scale of the task ahead for Grant McCann’s men.
Scroll down for updates.
Doncaster Rovers v Crawley Town
Key Events
Doncaster Rovers 2-0 Crawley Town (7.45pm kick-off)
Rovers: Louis Jones, Tom Anderson, Joseph Olowu (Bobby Faulkner, 80), Luke Molyneux, Tommy Rowe, Tom Nixon (Tyler Roberts, 90), Owen Bailey, Joe Ironside, Zain Westbrooke, Ben Close (George Broadbent, 88), Mo Faal (Louie Marsh, 80)
Subs: Ian Lawlor, Deji Sotona, Jack Goodman
Crawley: Corey Addai, Liam Kelly (Aaron Henry, 46), Laurence Maguire, Klaidi Lolos, Ronan Darcy (Kellan Gordon, 72), Harry Forster (Rafiq Khaleel, 72), Travis Johnson, Nick Tsaroulla (Jack Roles, 62), Jay Williams, Adam Campbell (Kam Simon-Swyer 80), Will Wright
Subs: Luca Ashby-Hammond, Tobi Omole
FT 2-0
A second half of almost total dominance comes to a close. That could be the best performance of the season so far.
Doncaster once again show what they are capable of.
Six minutes added on
GOAL - 2-0
Ironside sends Addai the wrong way.
Penalty to Doncaster!
Mo Faal is bundled over in the box. Joe Ironside to take...
A moment of danger
Nick Tsaroulla flashes a cross across the face of goal in a rare Crawley attack just shy of the hour mark.
Molyneux smacks the bar!
A curling effort from range his the woodwork. Could have been a cross that got lucky!
Chance for Bailey now!
Bailey sees his dipping effort from 30 yards tipped over with Doncaster now in cruise control
Big chance for Doncaster
Tom Nixon crosses to the far post where Joe Ironside is waiting to connect but, off balance, he heads wide.
Back under way
Crawley skipped Liam Kelly has been replaced by Aaron Henry.