News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard

Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers beat in-form Crawley Town in League Two clash

Doncaster Rovers have a chance to bounce back quickly from Saturday’s defeat to Barrow when they host Crawley Town tonight.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 16:46 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 21:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

But Rovers will have to stop one of League Two’s most in-form sides if they are to avoid back-to-back losses.

Crawley have won their last four matches and only goal difference is keeping them off top spot.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Scott Lindsey’s Red Devils have scored at least two goals in their last five games, underlining the scale of the task ahead for Grant McCann’s men.

Scroll down for updates.

Doncaster Rovers v Crawley Town

Show new updates
18:54 BSTUpdated 21:39 BST

Doncaster Rovers 2-0 Crawley Town (7.45pm kick-off)

Rovers: Louis Jones, Tom Anderson, Joseph Olowu (Bobby Faulkner, 80), Luke Molyneux, Tommy Rowe, Tom Nixon (Tyler Roberts, 90), Owen Bailey, Joe Ironside, Zain Westbrooke, Ben Close (George Broadbent, 88), Mo Faal (Louie Marsh, 80)

Subs: Ian Lawlor, Deji Sotona, Jack Goodman

Crawley: Corey Addai, Liam Kelly (Aaron Henry, 46), Laurence Maguire, Klaidi Lolos, Ronan Darcy (Kellan Gordon, 72), Harry Forster (Rafiq Khaleel, 72), Travis Johnson, Nick Tsaroulla (Jack Roles, 62), Jay Williams, Adam Campbell (Kam Simon-Swyer 80), Will Wright

Subs: Luca Ashby-Hammond, Tobi Omole

21:45 BST

FT 2-0

A second half of almost total dominance comes to a close. That could be the best performance of the season so far.

Doncaster once again show what they are capable of.

21:40 BST

Six minutes added on

21:10 BST

GOAL - 2-0

Ironside sends Addai the wrong way.

21:09 BST

Penalty to Doncaster!

Mo Faal is bundled over in the box. Joe Ironside to take...

21:06 BST

A moment of danger

Nick Tsaroulla flashes a cross across the face of goal in a rare Crawley attack just shy of the hour mark.

21:02 BST

Molyneux smacks the bar!

A curling effort from range his the woodwork. Could have been a cross that got lucky!

21:01 BST

Chance for Bailey now!

Bailey sees his dipping effort from 30 yards tipped over with Doncaster now in cruise control

20:57 BST

Big chance for Doncaster

Tom Nixon crosses to the far post where Joe Ironside is waiting to connect but, off balance, he heads wide.

20:53 BST

Back under way

Crawley skipped Liam Kelly has been replaced by Aaron Henry.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Crawley TownLeague TwoGrant McCann