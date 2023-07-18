News you can trust since 1925
Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers are beaten on the road at York City

Doncaster Rovers take on York City in their latest pre-season friendly tonight.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 18th Jul 2023, 17:41 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 21:56 BST

Grant McCann’s side will be looking to make it three wins from three warm-up games on their first visit to the LNER Community Stadium.

Their National League opponents will provide a sterner test than Doncaster’s previous opponents, however, having held Middlesbrough to a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

Scroll down for live updates.

York City v Doncaster Rovers

Show new updates
21:05 BST

Change of XI for Doncaster

Molyneux, Faulkner, Taylor, Miller, Degruchy, Allen, Bailey, Roberts, Long Biggins and Bottomley all on for Doncaster in place of Lawlor, Close, Hurst, Rowe, Broadbent, Maxwell, Wood, Olowu, Ironside, Sterry and Sotona.

21:02 BST

Host of subs for York

Think nine players have just been replaced. There’s so many the fourth official hasn’t bothered to hold up his board with each one.

20:59 BST

Taylor wearing a knee strap

The winger is warming up and has some protection on that knee which he injured on Boxing Day.

20:57 BST

McCann’s not happy

Looks to be upset with the fourth official following another York foul. The home side have been physical tonight. No casualties (yet) fortunately.

20:56 BST

Hurst fires wide

Looked a little unlucky after a brilliant driving run following a nice pass from Ben Close to release him. Definitely more tempo from Rovers at the start of this half, with their danger coming from wide areas.

20:54 BST

Sotona’s free-kick is over

An anti-climax after a long wait. Expecting some changes on the hour mark, about ten minutes or so away.

20:53 BST

Sotona brought down on the edge of the area

Another great run from him. Has been Doncaster’s best player so far.

20:50 BST

Doncaster straight on the attack

They get a shot off from inside the box, which is blocked, after a good run down the left from Hurst.

20:49 BST

Back under way

No changes for either side.

20:35 BST

HT 0-0

Home side the better of the two in the opening 45, but Doncaster had their chances through Olowu’s early volley and Wood’s header.

Improvement needed after the break to carve out more scoring chances. Doncaster have struggled to create much and find space on a nice surface, but credit to York, who have stifled them for large periods.

