Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers are beaten on the road at York City
Grant McCann’s side will be looking to make it three wins from three warm-up games on their first visit to the LNER Community Stadium.
Their National League opponents will provide a sterner test than Doncaster’s previous opponents, however, having held Middlesbrough to a 0-0 draw on Saturday.
Scroll down for live updates.
York City v Doncaster Rovers
Change of XI for Doncaster
Molyneux, Faulkner, Taylor, Miller, Degruchy, Allen, Bailey, Roberts, Long Biggins and Bottomley all on for Doncaster in place of Lawlor, Close, Hurst, Rowe, Broadbent, Maxwell, Wood, Olowu, Ironside, Sterry and Sotona.
Host of subs for York
Think nine players have just been replaced. There’s so many the fourth official hasn’t bothered to hold up his board with each one.
Taylor wearing a knee strap
The winger is warming up and has some protection on that knee which he injured on Boxing Day.
McCann’s not happy
Looks to be upset with the fourth official following another York foul. The home side have been physical tonight. No casualties (yet) fortunately.
Hurst fires wide
Looked a little unlucky after a brilliant driving run following a nice pass from Ben Close to release him. Definitely more tempo from Rovers at the start of this half, with their danger coming from wide areas.
Sotona’s free-kick is over
An anti-climax after a long wait. Expecting some changes on the hour mark, about ten minutes or so away.
Sotona brought down on the edge of the area
Another great run from him. Has been Doncaster’s best player so far.
Doncaster straight on the attack
They get a shot off from inside the box, which is blocked, after a good run down the left from Hurst.
Back under way
No changes for either side.
HT 0-0
Home side the better of the two in the opening 45, but Doncaster had their chances through Olowu’s early volley and Wood’s header.
Improvement needed after the break to carve out more scoring chances. Doncaster have struggled to create much and find space on a nice surface, but credit to York, who have stifled them for large periods.