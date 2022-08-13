Recap as Doncaster Rovers produce stirring comeback to draw at AFC Wimbledon

Both sides have four points to their name after the opening two rounds of fixtures.
Rovers, who lost 3-0 to Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, hope to build on their dramatic win over Sutton United and hard earned point at Bradford City.
The Dons beat Gillingham in their first game and drew at Hartlepool United last weekend. They also fell at the first hurdle in the cup in midweek, losing at home to the Gills.
LIVE: AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers
Last updated: Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 17:06
MATCH DETAILS
Latest: AFC Wimbledon 2 Doncaster Rovers 2
Goals: Young-Coombes 76, 84, Rowe 87, Williams 90+4
Wimbledon: Tzanev, Nightingale, Pearce, Brown, Gunter, Currie (Kalambayi 90), Marsh, Maghoma, Chislett (Young-Coombes 63), Assal, Davison. Subs: Broome, Bendle, Ogundere, Fisher, Bartley.
Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Anderson, Williams, Maxwell (Faulkner 88), Clayton, Biggins (Kuleya 77), Rowe, Hurst (Agard 82), Tomlin (Andrews 77), Miller. Subs: Jones, Long, Ravenhill.
Referee: Ollie Yates
FULL TIME
It’s all over, 2-2.
George Miller is down and there’s a scuffle involving several players and staff from both teams at the final whistle.
Another extraordinary end to the game. This Rovers team don’t know when they’re beaten.
They probably deserved something from the game on the balance of play but they’ve made very hard work of it. You can’t knock the spirit though.
Rovers remain unbeaten in League Two.
90+5 CLOSE!
Rovers almost grab a winner as they pile forward and Andrews shoots just wide!
Wowzers.
90+4 GOAL ROVERS!!!
Williams heads home at the death! Incredible!
90+3 LATE PRESSURE
Mitchell’s up for the corner and he almost connects!
90 ADDED TIME
Five minutes to be added on.
Can Rovers come up with some more late drama following last weekend’s antics?
88 SUBSTITUTION
Faulkner on for Maxwell.
The kitchen sink is about to be thrown at Wimbledon.
87 GOAL ROVERS!
Game over you say? No it’s not.
Rowe hammers one home from the edge of the box!
84 GOAL WIMBLEDON
And just like that it’s game over.
Assal does brilliantly down the right and Young-Coombes gets in front of Williams to prod home.
84 CLOSE
Kuleya goes agonisingly close!
He beats his man on the left, cuts inside and his curled effort clips the bar.