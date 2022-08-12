The Doncaster Rovers team expected to take on AFC Wimbledon

Rovers fell to their first defeat of the 2022/23 campaign against a team Gary McSheffrey described as ‘head and shoulders above them’ in every department.
Wimbledon also suffered their first loss of the season in midweek as they were beaten 2-0 at home to Gillingham.
Both teams are level on four points in League Two heading into the clash at the Cherry Red Records Stadium, with a win and a draw apiece from their opening two games.
Here’s how The Free Press expects Doncaster to line up.
1. GK - Jonathan Mitchell
Preferred to Louis Jones in midweek despite McSheffrey making several changes, underlining his current status as Rovers' number one.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. LWB - James Maxwell
Seems to be making the left-back slot his own, especially with little competition in the area.
Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
3. RWB - Kyle Knoyle
Like Maxwell appears to be settling into his position as first choice currently.
Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
4. CB - Tom Anderson
Anderson returned to training on Thursday having missed last weekend's match due to personal reasons. Rovers missed the quality and leadership skills he brings to the backline against Lincoln. Would expect him to replace Joe Olowu if he's available. McSheffrey indicated he could go sttraight in, even with a lack of game time.
Photo: Charlotte Tattersall