Rovers could do with the stability after shipping three goals midweek and might also expect to see less of the ball being away from home. They also need to avoid conceding first - and early on - again. Having someone like Lee Tomlin able to drop deeper than a second striker should help.

The Doncaster Rovers team expected to take on AFC Wimbledon

Doncaster Rovers will hope Tuesday’s 3-0 Carabao Cup loss to Lincoln City was just a blip as they look to continue their unbeaten start to the League Two season against AFC Wimbledon.

By Steve Jones
Friday, 12th August 2022, 2:30 pm

Rovers fell to their first defeat of the 2022/23 campaign against a team Gary McSheffrey described as ‘head and shoulders above them’ in every department.

Wimbledon also suffered their first loss of the season in midweek as they were beaten 2-0 at home to Gillingham.

Both teams are level on four points in League Two heading into the clash at the Cherry Red Records Stadium, with a win and a draw apiece from their opening two games.

Here’s how The Free Press expects Doncaster to line up.

1. GK - Jonathan Mitchell

Preferred to Louis Jones in midweek despite McSheffrey making several changes, underlining his current status as Rovers' number one.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

2. LWB - James Maxwell

Seems to be making the left-back slot his own, especially with little competition in the area.

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

3. RWB - Kyle Knoyle

Like Maxwell appears to be settling into his position as first choice currently.

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

4. CB - Tom Anderson

Anderson returned to training on Thursday having missed last weekend's match due to personal reasons. Rovers missed the quality and leadership skills he brings to the backline against Lincoln. Would expect him to replace Joe Olowu if he's available. McSheffrey indicated he could go sttraight in, even with a lack of game time.

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

