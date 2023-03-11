News you can trust since 1925
Recap as Doncaster Rovers just about hold on to beat AFC Wimbledon after late drama

Doncaster Rovers must get their act together sharpish if they are to mount a play-off push with time running out.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
1 hour ago

Rovers’ hopes of a top-seven finish are hanging by a thread after three wins from four left them nine points off the play-offs heading into today’s match at home to AFC Wimbledon.

The Dons have no win in seven and have lost their last three, but Tuesday’s victors over Doncaster, Harrogate Town, came to the Eco-Power Stadium on a similar run.

Scroll down for live updates.

Doncaster Rovers v AFC Wimbledon.
LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v AFC Wimbledon

Oh my!

Wimbledon free-kick is cleared only as far as Janneh, who hits a sweet strike from the edge of the box that appears to be going in only for Ethan Chislett two yards out and fly over the bar. An almighty let-off.

Ben Nelson booked

For wasting time presumably. Can’t be long left.

Chance!

Another opportunity for Wimbledon to equalise but Sam Pearson fires over from eight yards.

Five minutes added on

Fourth change for the Dons

Saikou Janneh is on for their goalscorer Josh Davison.

Wimbledon change

Captain Alex Woodyard makes way for Sam Pearson.

Attendance

5,998 with 469 away fans.

Big chance for Wimbledon

Ethan Chislett gets past several Doncaster players and space opens up for him as he runs into the box. He fires straight at Mitchell, however. Really should have done better.

Wimbledon sub

Aaron Pierre makes way for Chris Gunter.

Another Mitchell save

He’s improved since that first-half howler and saves Davison’s half-volley from distance.

