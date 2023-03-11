Recap as Doncaster Rovers just about hold on to beat AFC Wimbledon after late drama
Doncaster Rovers must get their act together sharpish if they are to mount a play-off push with time running out.
Rovers’ hopes of a top-seven finish are hanging by a thread after three wins from four left them nine points off the play-offs heading into today’s match at home to AFC Wimbledon.
The Dons have no win in seven and have lost their last three, but Tuesday’s victors over Doncaster, Harrogate Town, came to the Eco-Power Stadium on a similar run.
Scroll down for live updates.
LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v AFC Wimbledon
Wimbledon free-kick is cleared only as far as Janneh, who hits a sweet strike from the edge of the box that appears to be going in only for Ethan Chislett two yards out and fly over the bar. An almighty let-off.
Ethan Chislett gets past several Doncaster players and space opens up for him as he runs into the box. He fires straight at Mitchell, however. Really should have done better.