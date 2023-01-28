Recap as Doncaster Rovers fall to defeat against Nigel Clough’s Mansfield Town
Twenty-one days after their last match, Doncaster Rovers finally return to action this afternoon when they take on Mansfield Town.
Doncaster have seen back-to-back fixtures postponed due to the weather, while today’s opponents also saw their game last weekend called off.
Danny Schofield’s side were beaten 1-0 against league leaders Leyton Orient last time out but did win their two matches before that loss.
Mansfield, who are two points above Rovers in League Two, have just one win in their last seven home games and six overall.
Mansfield Town v Doncaster Rovers LIVE
Key Events
What a chance for Doncaster’s top-scorer. Ball over the top finds Lavery onside, he’s thwarted by the keeper with the ball falling to Miller on the charge. He gets two stabs at it but ends up poking the ball wide from close range. No goals in eight games as it stands.
George Miller pokes the ball through to Caolan Lavery, who can’t bring the ball unde control properly with only the keeper to beat. Striker goes down under a challenge and protests for a penalty that’s not given.