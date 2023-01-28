News you can trust since 1925
Recap as Doncaster Rovers fall to defeat against Nigel Clough’s Mansfield Town

Twenty-one days after their last match, Doncaster Rovers finally return to action this afternoon when they take on Mansfield Town.

By Steve Jones
2 minutes ago

Doncaster have seen back-to-back fixtures postponed due to the weather, while today’s opponents also saw their game last weekend called off.

Danny Schofield’s side were beaten 1-0 against league leaders Leyton Orient last time out but did win their two matches before that loss.

Mansfield, who are two points above Rovers in League Two, have just one win in their last seven home games and six overall.

Alfie Kilgour celebrates his screamer against Doncaster. Photo credit Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Mansfield Town v Doncaster Rovers.

Mansfield Town v Doncaster Rovers LIVE

Key Events

  • Doncaster return to League Two action for the first time in 21 days following back-to-back postponements
  • Mansfield have just one win in their last seven home games and six overall
  • Two points separate the sides ahead of kick-off
FT 4-1

A bad day at the office. Doncaster finish the afternoon 15th in the table.

Five minutes added on

Away end looking a bit deserted now.

Doncaster sub

Todd Miller replaces Ro-Shaun Williams.

GOAL - 4-1 Mansfield

Substitute Will Swan beats the offside trap and finishes past Mitchell.

Double change for Mansfield

Rhys Oates and Kieran Wallace make way for Will Swan and Jordan Bowery.

Oh, Miller

What a chance for Doncaster’s top-scorer. Ball over the top finds Lavery onside, he’s thwarted by the keeper with the ball falling to Miller on the charge. He gets two stabs at it but ends up poking the ball wide from close range. No goals in eight games as it stands.

Rovers sub

Ben Close is off for Charlie Lakin.

Chance for Doncaster

George Miller pokes the ball through to Caolan Lavery, who can’t bring the ball unde control properly with only the keeper to beat. Striker goes down under a challenge and protests for a penalty that’s not given.

Attendance

8,116 with 1,628 away fans.

Ben Close having trouble

He’s gone down for the second time in just a few minutes. Not sure he’ll be OK to continue for much longer.

Game has petered down a bit since the third goal.

