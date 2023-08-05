A new era - Grant McCann’s second spell in charge - is officially here. What a season it promises to be. Hopes are high at the Eco-Power Stadium following a transformative summer for Doncaster Rovers on and off the pitch. There’s even a new menu!

But more importantly ten new signings have turned Doncaster into a contender for promotion in 2023/24. It won’t be easy, and much has been said and written about the strength of their rivals, but McCann is confident he’s assembled a group that can be there or therabouts come May.