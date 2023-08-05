News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Recap as Doncaster Rovers are beaten by Harrogate Town on League Two’s opening day

Grant McCann’s new-look Doncaster Rovers take on Harrogate Town as the new League Two season gets under way this afternoon.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 5th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 17:09 BST

Plenty of McCann’s 10 summer signings are expected to make their debut when Rovers welcome their Yorkshire neighbours to the Eco-Power Stadium.

Doncaster’s popular former chairman John Ryan will also be in attendance at the match after a ten-year absence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ryan has not attended a Rovers fixture since he stepped down as chairman after 15 years in 2013.

He will be in the Black Bank today helping drum up the atmosphere among expectant home supporters.

Scroll down for match updates.

Doncaster Rovers v Harrogate Town

Show new updates
11:01 BSTUpdated 11:04 BST

It’s finally here

A new era - Grant McCann’s second spell in charge - is officially here. What a season it promises to be. Hopes are high at the Eco-Power Stadium following a transformative summer for Doncaster Rovers on and off the pitch. There’s even a new menu!

But more importantly ten new signings have turned Doncaster into a contender for promotion in 2023/24. It won’t be easy, and much has been said and written about the strength of their rivals, but McCann is confident he’s assembled a group that can be there or therabouts come May.

Let’s hope the good times are back after two terrible years, even if the sun hasn’t come out today. A good start with a positive result against Harrogate this afternoon would keep the optimism burning bright among a re-energised fan base. Bring it on!

11:03 BST

Predicted team

11:04 BST

Rovers reporter Steve Jones previews the new season

14:03 BSTUpdated 14:04 BST

Harrogate Town team news

No Luke Armstrong for the visitors. A big boost for Doncaster.

14:07 BSTUpdated 14:14 BST

Doncaster Rovers team news

14:57 BST

Here come the teams

Harrogate are all in blue with Rovers sporting their traditional red and white hoops. Great noise from the Black Bank as the players make their way out. Haven’t heard the place this loud in a while...

15:00 BST

We’re off

Harrogate get us started with Rovers kicking towards the away fans.

15:06 BST

First opening

Jon Taylor plays Jon Taylor in over the top, but his ball into Joe Ironside is blocked for a corner.

15:10 BST

Bailey at the base

As expected, Owen Bailey is sitting behind Rowe and Broadbent in the middle. Still fairly quiet here but Doncaster have seen more of the ball.

15:11 BST

Big save from Lawlor

Ten gone here and Harrogate might have had the lead Jack Muldoon fires straight at Lawlor after he was played through. The Doncaster stopper then saves comfortably from Sam Folarin on the follow-up.

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:League TwoHarrogate TownGrant McCannDoncasterYorkshire