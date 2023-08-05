Recap as Doncaster Rovers are beaten by Harrogate Town on League Two’s opening day
Plenty of McCann’s 10 summer signings are expected to make their debut when Rovers welcome their Yorkshire neighbours to the Eco-Power Stadium.
Doncaster’s popular former chairman John Ryan will also be in attendance at the match after a ten-year absence.
Ryan has not attended a Rovers fixture since he stepped down as chairman after 15 years in 2013.
He will be in the Black Bank today helping drum up the atmosphere among expectant home supporters.
Scroll down for match updates.
Doncaster Rovers v Harrogate Town
It’s finally here
A new era - Grant McCann’s second spell in charge - is officially here. What a season it promises to be. Hopes are high at the Eco-Power Stadium following a transformative summer for Doncaster Rovers on and off the pitch. There’s even a new menu!
But more importantly ten new signings have turned Doncaster into a contender for promotion in 2023/24. It won’t be easy, and much has been said and written about the strength of their rivals, but McCann is confident he’s assembled a group that can be there or therabouts come May.
Let’s hope the good times are back after two terrible years, even if the sun hasn’t come out today. A good start with a positive result against Harrogate this afternoon would keep the optimism burning bright among a re-energised fan base. Bring it on!
Predicted team
Rovers reporter Steve Jones previews the new season
Harrogate Town team news
No Luke Armstrong for the visitors. A big boost for Doncaster.
Doncaster Rovers team news
Here come the teams
Harrogate are all in blue with Rovers sporting their traditional red and white hoops. Great noise from the Black Bank as the players make their way out. Haven’t heard the place this loud in a while...
We’re off
Harrogate get us started with Rovers kicking towards the away fans.
First opening
Jon Taylor plays Jon Taylor in over the top, but his ball into Joe Ironside is blocked for a corner.
Bailey at the base
As expected, Owen Bailey is sitting behind Rowe and Broadbent in the middle. Still fairly quiet here but Doncaster have seen more of the ball.
Big save from Lawlor
Ten gone here and Harrogate might have had the lead Jack Muldoon fires straight at Lawlor after he was played through. The Doncaster stopper then saves comfortably from Sam Folarin on the follow-up.