Re-live the Lincoln City celebrations and watch Charlie Seaman's moves in front of the Doncaster Rovers fans
Charlie Seaman’s got some moves.
The defender danced with delight in front of the jubilant Doncaster Rovers fans following the win at Lincoln City – despite currently being out injured!
Seaman picked up a knock in the warm-up at Portsmouth last weekend and missed out on a place in the squad on Tuesday night.
The brilliant scenes at the end of the game were a rare high point during a mostly depressing season and Rovers will be hoping to carry that energy into this weekend’s South Yorkshire derby against Sheffield Wednesday.
