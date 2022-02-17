Re-live the Lincoln City celebrations and watch Charlie Seaman's moves in front of the Doncaster Rovers fans

Charlie Seaman. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

The defender danced with delight in front of the jubilant Doncaster Rovers fans following the win at Lincoln City – despite currently being out injured!

Seaman picked up a knock in the warm-up at Portsmouth last weekend and missed out on a place in the squad on Tuesday night.

The brilliant scenes at the end of the game were a rare high point during a mostly depressing season and Rovers will be hoping to carry that energy into this weekend’s South Yorkshire derby against Sheffield Wednesday.