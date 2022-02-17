Doncaster Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday: Is there a stream? How could Rovers line up? Who is the referee?

Eco-Power Stadium. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images

Rovers are yet to win back-to-back games in the league this season and now would be a good time to start!

Darren Moore makes his first trip to the Eco-Power Stadium since ditching Rovers for the Owls almost a year ago.

His side are gaining momentum in the promotion race and had their feet up during the week after their home clash with Accrington Stanley on Wednesday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture…

When is Doncaster Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday?

Rovers take on Sheffield Wednesday this coming Saturday (February 19) at the Eco-Power Stadium. Kick-off is 3pm.

What are the odds for Doncaster Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday?

Doncaster Rovers win 17/4

Draw 11/4

Sheffield Wednesday win 3/5

Who is the referee for Doncaster Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday?

Craig Hicks has been appointed as referee for Saturday’s game.

The Surrey-based official has issued five red cards and 76 yellow cards in 25 games this season.

What TV channel is Doncaster Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday?

The clash between Doncaster Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday will not be shown on any television channel.

Can I stream Doncaster Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday?

Rovers’ clash with Sheffield Wednesday will not be available to stream in the United Kingdom.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Rovers fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Doncaster Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday?

The Doncaster Free Press will have full coverage on our website including live text commentary.

BBC Radio Sheffield will have live commentary on the following frequencies: 88.6FM, 94.7FM, 104.1FM, plus Freeview: 734.

Are there any tickets available for Doncaster Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday?

Rovers fans can purchase tickets for the League One clash with Sheffield Wednesday on the club’s website.

Is there any team news ahead of Doncaster Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday?

Gary McSheffrey must decide whether to stick with five at the back following his side’s backs-to-the-wall win at Lincoln on Tuesday.

Ethan Galbraith and Charlie Seaman have been nursing injuries. McSheffrey will provide an update to the media at lunchtime today.