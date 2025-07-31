'Punched in the face' - Boss of Doncaster Rovers' opening opponents on the complexities of League One

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 31st Jul 2025, 09:52 BST
Gary Caldwell has been manager of Exeter since October 2022. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)placeholder image
Gary Caldwell has been manager of Exeter since October 2022. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Doncaster Rovers host Exeter City on Saturday as League One football returns to the Eco-Power Stadium.

The Grecians have enjoyed three relatively comfortable years in the third tier since promotion back in 2022. They've posted finishes of 14th, 13th and 16th with Gary Caldwell in situ for the vast majority of that time.

Ahead of their long trip north this weekend, the Scot believes they are capable of aiming higher but understands that this division is capable of bloodying their noses.

"We feel like we are ready to start the season. But as everyone knows you ain't ready until you get punched in the face," Caldwell said on the eve of the new campaign.

"We know at League One level we are going to get a lot of punches in the face as a group and as a club we have to be ready to stand up to that and be ready to go through the rigours of a 10-month season.

"We do look like a team, especially in transition both defence and attacking, who are much better than we've been in previous years which is a big aspect of League One. Long may that continue but we will only find that out when the real games start."

As of Thursday morning Exeter had sold 540 tickets for the trip to South Yorkshire.

