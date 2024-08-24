'Promising signs', 'Caught the eye' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from slender Morecambe win

Harry Clifton’s fortuitous first half goal was the only difference between the two sides in a game that won’t live long in the memory. Chances were at a premium but Grant McCann’s side did enough to collect the victory as they responded well to last week’s loss at Newport.
Here’s how we rated the players today:
1. Ted Sharman-Lowe 6
Pretty much a spectator all afternoon with the Chelsea man seldom called into action. Flapped at a few corners second half, which gave the Rovers fans a brief scare. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
2. Jamie Sterry 6
Much more solid performance after last week's struggles. Kept his opposite number Jordan Slew quiet all afternoon. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
3. Joseph Olowu 6
Stubbed out a rare Morecambe attack in the first half and generally mopped things up nicely. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Tom Anderson 6
Solid enough from the long-serving defender, with the usual aerial dominance he provides. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
