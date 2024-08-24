Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD; Football, SkyBet; League Two; Doncaster Rovers v Morecambe ; 24/8/2024 3.00 pm; Eco-Power Stadium; Doncasters' Harry Clifton celebrates his goalPicture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD; Football, SkyBet; League Two; Doncaster Rovers v Morecambe ; 24/8/2024 3.00 pm; Eco-Power Stadium; Doncasters' Harry Clifton celebrates his goal
Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD; Football, SkyBet; League Two; Doncaster Rovers v Morecambe ; 24/8/2024 3.00 pm; Eco-Power Stadium; Doncasters' Harry Clifton celebrates his goal

'Promising signs', 'Caught the eye' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from slender Morecambe win

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 24th Aug 2024, 16:53 BST
Doncaster Rovers got back to winning ways with a slender 1-0 home win over Morecambe.

Harry Clifton’s fortuitous first half goal was the only difference between the two sides in a game that won’t live long in the memory. Chances were at a premium but Grant McCann’s side did enough to collect the victory as they responded well to last week’s loss at Newport.

Here’s how we rated the players today:

Pretty much a spectator all afternoon with the Chelsea man seldom called into action. Flapped at a few corners second half, which gave the Rovers fans a brief scare.

1. Ted Sharman-Lowe 6

Pretty much a spectator all afternoon with the Chelsea man seldom called into action. Flapped at a few corners second half, which gave the Rovers fans a brief scare. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Much more solid performance after last week's struggles. Kept his opposite number Jordan Slew quiet all afternoon.

2. Jamie Sterry 6

Much more solid performance after last week's struggles. Kept his opposite number Jordan Slew quiet all afternoon. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Stubbed out a rare Morecambe attack in the first half and generally mopped things up nicely.

3. Joseph Olowu 6

Stubbed out a rare Morecambe attack in the first half and generally mopped things up nicely. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Solid enough from the long-serving defender, with the usual aerial dominance he provides.

4. Tom Anderson 6

Solid enough from the long-serving defender, with the usual aerial dominance he provides. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MorecambeGrant McCann

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.