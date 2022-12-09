Promising Doncaster Rovers youngster Bobby Faulkner could head out on loan

Rovers originally planned to send the 18-year-old centre-back out on loan this season but injuries to several senior players gave him a first-team opportunity earlier than expected.

Norton-born Faulkner has largely held his own in his 13 appearances to date and spent time training with Manchester United last month to further aid his development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, with the likes of Tom Anderson and Joseph Olowu back to full fitness, and Adam Long’s improvement in form, Faulkner has been left out of the last two matchday squads.

Doncaster Rovers youngster Bobby Faulkner.

Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield said: “Bobby is a young player with potential.

"With Joseph coming back with more experience and probably being at a different level at the moment in terms of his career, Bobby found himself out of the squad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Discussions are happening around all the players with myself and the club and we’re seeing what is the best for them.

"There will be more clarity on that going into January.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faulkner, who was handed a new, two-year deal in May before making his debut in August under ex-boss Gary McSheffrey, has been praised for his no-nonsense throwback style.

While his ability on the ball has yet to let him down on a matchday, it has been identified as an area for improvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youngster played non-league football for Rossington Main before joining Doncaster’s academy aged 16, meaning he missed out on the technical schooling academy football provides.

Schofield said: “It’s something Bobby is aware of and I have spoken to him about how he’s found the training since I’ve come in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some of the sessions are very technical. It’s something he’s really focused on, it feels as though he’s training to improve that side because he has really strong attributes in other areas.”

On Faulkner’s chances of nailing down a regular first-team spot any time soon, Schofield said: “It’s always difficult to put a timescale on these things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People learn and improve at different times so it’s very difficult for me to say, almost impossible.”