Predicted Doncaster Rovers team to face Wimbledon with one change made

Grant McCann's side will fancy their chances, after last week's thumping 5-1 victory away at local rivals Grimsby Town.

The question is, will there be changes against the Dons or will McCann stick with the same XI from last Saturday?

We thought we'd take a stab at the possible side and we would make just one alteration as Rovers look to continue climbing the League Two standings.

Rovers recorded a thumping win at Grimsby last time out. (Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD).

In goal Thimothee Lo-Tutala has yet to taste defeat as a Rovers player and last weekend he was only denied a first clean sheet after conceding via the penalty spot. He gets the nod in goal. In front of him we see no reason to change the defence with the experienced pairing of Richard Wood and Tom Anderson carrying on, with James Maxwell and Jamie Sterry at full-back.

In midfield Owen Bailey and Matty Craig are forming quite the partnership, with the latter notching his first professional goal last weekend.

Up front Joe Ironside is a must, with the forward being a key part of the side. Last weekend's fine finish at Blundell Park was his 18th of the season in all competitions.

It is the three attacking positions just behind him where we would make a slight change. We'd keep Hakeeb Adelakun and Luke Molyneux in, after star showings last weekend. But we would bring Kyle Hurst back in at the expense of Harrison Biggins, with perhaps Adelakun playing centrally and Hurst going out on the flanks.

McCann, speaking on the eve of today's game, says there are no new injury concerns to contend with. Jack Senior (hamstring) is still about a week away whilst Zain Westbrooke is making good progress with a potential return on the cards later this month or in early March.