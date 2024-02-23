Who is Maxime Biamou? Everything you need to know about Doncaster Rovers trialist

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But who is he and what kind of player is he? Here, we take a deeper look at the free agent.

Background

Biamou is a French forward, aged 33. He is currently without a club but is best known for his four-year stay at Coventry City.

He first moved to England in 2016 when he joined then non-league outfit Sutton United. A decent spell saw him hit double figures for the London side, earning him a move to the Sky Blues - who paid an undisclosed fee for his services.

His arrival coincided with a rapid rise through the EFL for Coventry, who earned two promotions in three years. Biamou played 115 times in total, scoring 26 goals. He hit 11 in 26 in their League One title-winning campaign in 2019-20, albeit there was the caveat that it was won on a points-per-game ratio owing to an early finish due to the Covid pandemic.

Biamou was a regular feature in their first season back in the second tier, playing 33 times as they easily consolidated. He was released in the summer of 2021. He then joined Dundee United but played just three times as injury ended his spell there abruptly. He's since returned to France to rehab and

What kind of striker is he?

Biamou is seen as a physical forward, who leads the line. At Coventry, after a slow start, he became a fans' favourite due to his penchant for scoring spectacular goals.

He was particularly keen on overhead kick goals whilst with the Sky Blues.

What's been said about him?

Mark Robins signed Biamou for Coventry and is a big fan of him. Speaking last season about the Frenchman, he said: "Max is a really good lad. I have fond memories of him and all the players who contributed in different ways, and Max made a significant contribution and was taken to the hearts of the supporters, and rightly so. I think he’s a really good human being so hopefully he gets what he wants.”

Rovers chief Grant McCann is also impressed despite it being early days. Speaking after Biamou featured for 60 minutes in the behind-closed-doors friendly at Tranmere, he said: "Max is someone I've known about for a long time. He did really well at Coventry then went to Scotland and picked up an same injury. He went back to France and rehabbed himself, hence why he's not had a club for a year-and-a-half.

"But he's been promoted through the leagues with Coventry. Already we've seen in the days he's been in, we know he's a decent player. We know he's a good player and has a bit of physicality about him. We'll see how he goes. He's in good shape but there's no real decision been made yet."

