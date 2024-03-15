Predicted Doncaster Rovers side to face Swindon Town with changes aplenty

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manager Grant McCann saw no fewer than four players substituted by half-time in their last outing, against Crewe Alexandra last weekend.

Full-backs James Maxwell and Jamie Sterry both went off with contact injuries whilst midfielder Matty Craig and centre-forward Joe Ironside failed to reappear for the second half.

Issuing a fresh update on the eve of their trip to Wiltshire, the Rovers boss ruled out the latter pair tomorrow whilst adding that Maxwell also faces an uphill task to be ready.

Sterry is therefore the only one of the quartet likely to keep his starting role against the Robins. In terms of who could replace the outgoing trio, we'd bring Tom Nixon back into the fray for a rare start at left-back.

Zain Westbrooke is also ready for a start alongside Owen Bailey in the midfield although Tommy Rowe, after his goalscoring cameo last weekend, will also feel he is worthy of a recall.

Up front Maxime Biamou looks a shoo-in to replace Ironside after a thoroughly impressive 45 minutes against Crewe.

