Positive injury update provided by Grant McCann on Doncaster Rovers' 'forgotten' duo

Goalkeeper Ian Lawlor and forward Jon Taylor have only made a combined 19 appearances this term. Lawlor has been laid low for all of 2024 whilst Taylor has had a miserable time of it. The 31-year-old underwent surgery on a knee injury recently but McCann is hopeful he is on the comeback trail.

As for Lawlor, who’s not played since December, his manager says he is out back on the pitches although admits it could be considered "a risk" to throw him in before the season ends on April 27.

"Ian Lawlor has been out on the pitches doing some handling work in the afternoons," McCann told the Free Press. "I don't think he is too far away but he's not going to be ready in the next two or three weeks or anything like that but he's certainly improving all the time.

Ian Lawlor hasn't played for Rovers since the draw at Mansfield last December. Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD.

"I still think it would be a bit of a risk to see him before the end of the season but as I say he's doing his handling.

"Obviously it's a shoulder injury he has, so he has to get used to all the movements and rotations. But he's definitely coming along."