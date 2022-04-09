Player ratings from Doncaster Rovers' vital win against Crewe Alexandra

Goals in either half from Tommy Rowe and Josh Martin secured a 2-0 win and earned Rovers their first victory in seven games.
The result relegated bottom side Crewe and reduced the gap between Rovers and safety to five points.
1. Jonathan Mitchell 6
Enjoyed the rare luxury of a fairly quiet afternoon. Made a couple of routine saves in the second half.
Photo: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD
2. Kyle Knoyle 6
Reverted to his customary right back role and produced a determined, no-frills display. Survived a penalty scare in the second half and was replaced by Younger for the final quarter after suffering from cramp.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd
3. Ro-Shaun Williams 6
Mopped things up and went about things in an uncomplicated and no-nonsense fashion.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd
4. Joseph Olowu 6
Defended competently and was decent on the ball, particularly in the first half.
Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD