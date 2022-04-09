Rovers paid tribute to fan and former member of staff Richard Bailey before the game by wearing special warm-up tops and holding a minute's applause. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Player ratings from Doncaster Rovers' vital win against Crewe Alexandra

Doncaster Rovers beat down and out Crewe Alexandra to give themselves a relegation lifeline.

By Paul Goodwin
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 5:55 pm
Updated Saturday, 9th April 2022, 6:27 pm

Goals in either half from Tommy Rowe and Josh Martin secured a 2-0 win and earned Rovers their first victory in seven games.

The result relegated bottom side Crewe and reduced the gap between Rovers and safety to five points.

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.

1. Jonathan Mitchell 6

Enjoyed the rare luxury of a fairly quiet afternoon. Made a couple of routine saves in the second half.

Photo: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD

2. Kyle Knoyle 6

Reverted to his customary right back role and produced a determined, no-frills display. Survived a penalty scare in the second half and was replaced by Younger for the final quarter after suffering from cramp.

Photo: AHPIX Ltd

3. Ro-Shaun Williams 6

Mopped things up and went about things in an uncomplicated and no-nonsense fashion.

Photo: AHPIX Ltd

4. Joseph Olowu 6

Defended competently and was decent on the ball, particularly in the first half.

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

