Player ratings from Doncaster Rovers' victory against Burton Albion

Doncaster Rovers delayed their impending relegation with a well-earned 2-0 win over Burton Albion.

By Paul Goodwin
Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 6:21 pm
Updated Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 6:27 pm

Rovers goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell saved Gassan Ahadme’s first half penalty and it proved to be a key moment in the game.

Joe Dodoo headed the home side in front shortly after Mitchell’s save and Josh Martin sealed the victory with a well-worked goal on 75 minutes.

1. Jonathan Mitchell 8

Fortunate not to concede a penalty himself but then saved Ahadme's spot kick which proved to be a key moment in the game. Handled confidently thoughout.

2. Kyle Knoyle 7

Did his job defensively and provided the assist for the first goal with a perfect cross for Dodoo.

3. Ro-Shaun Williams 7

Made one vital clearance from underneath the crossbar in the first half and stood firm defensively.

4. Joseph Olowu 7

Showed plenty of enthusiasm and made a couple of important blocks and interventions.

