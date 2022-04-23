Player ratings from Doncaster Rovers' victory against Burton Albion

Rovers goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell saved Gassan Ahadme’s first half penalty and it proved to be a key moment in the game.
Joe Dodoo headed the home side in front shortly after Mitchell’s save and Josh Martin sealed the victory with a well-worked goal on 75 minutes.
1. Jonathan Mitchell 8
Fortunate not to concede a penalty himself but then saved Ahadme's spot kick which proved to be a key moment in the game. Handled confidently thoughout.
2. Kyle Knoyle 7
Did his job defensively and provided the assist for the first goal with a perfect cross for Dodoo.
3. Ro-Shaun Williams 7
Made one vital clearance from underneath the crossbar in the first half and stood firm defensively.
4. Joseph Olowu 7
Showed plenty of enthusiasm and made a couple of important blocks and interventions.
