Louis Jones. Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Player ratings as Doncaster Rovers suffer derby humiliation against Rotherham United

Doncaster Rovers were on the wrong end of a thumping as they started their Papa John’s Trophy campaign with a 6-0 defeat to Rotherham United.

By Liam Hoden
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 10:08 pm
Updated Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 10:36 pm

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.

1. Louis Jones 5

He could do nothing about the own goal he scored but he needed to show much more conviction as he raced out for the Ladapo goal. Jones was unfortunate with a few of the six goals he conceded but certainly made mistakes for the others.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Charlie Seaman 5

Push forward okay but struggled to get up the pitch as the game wore on. He defended fairly well, forcing the Millers down the opposite flank.

Photo: AHPIX Ltd

Photo Sales

3. Ro-Shaun Williams 5

A very difficult evening as he was comfortably shunted around on a few occasions. He struggled to get a handle on Rotherham's directness.

Photo: AHPIX Ltd

Photo Sales

4. Branden Horton 5

Struggled to deal with the twin threats in the Rotherham attack. A bit of confusion with Louis Jones led to Ladapo's goal. A difficult night.

Photo: AHPIX Ltd

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4