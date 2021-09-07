Player ratings as Doncaster Rovers suffer derby humiliation against Rotherham United

1. Louis Jones 5
He could do nothing about the own goal he scored but he needed to show much more conviction as he raced out for the Ladapo goal. Jones was unfortunate with a few of the six goals he conceded but certainly made mistakes for the others.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Charlie Seaman 5
Push forward okay but struggled to get up the pitch as the game wore on. He defended fairly well, forcing the Millers down the opposite flank.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd
3. Ro-Shaun Williams 5
A very difficult evening as he was comfortably shunted around on a few occasions. He struggled to get a handle on Rotherham's directness.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd
4. Branden Horton 5
Struggled to deal with the twin threats in the Rotherham attack. A bit of confusion with Louis Jones led to Ladapo's goal. A difficult night.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd