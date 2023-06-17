News you can trust since 1925
John Ryan was all smiles as he spurred on supporters.

Picture gallery: Can you spot yourself in John Ryan's Doncaster Rovers fan rally?

Hundreds of Doncaster Rovers fans gave former chairman John Ryan a heroes’ welcome as he staged a rally urging fans to get behind the club.
By Darren Burke
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:17 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 21:18 BST

The colourful businessman was at The Dome to give away season tickets, raffle off rare Rovers memorabila and gave a rousing speech to supporters urging them to pack out the Eco-Power Stadium next season as new boss Grant McCann plots the club’s promotion from League Two.

See if you can spot yourself in our picture gallery by Andrew Roe.

Fans listened intently to John Ryan's speech.

1. John Ryan's Doncaster Rovers' fan rally

Fans listened intently to John Ryan's speech. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

A fan asks a question to John Ryan at the open event at the Doncaster Dome

2. A fan asks a question to John Ryan at the open event at the Doncaster Dome

A fan asks a question to John Ryan at the open event at the Doncaster Dome Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Supporters of all ages packed the Dome.

3. John Ryan's Doncaster Rovers' fan rally

Supporters of all ages packed the Dome. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Fans at the John Ryan open event at the Doncaster Dome.

4. John Ryan's Doncaster Rovers' fan rally

Fans at the John Ryan open event at the Doncaster Dome. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

