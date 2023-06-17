Picture gallery: Can you spot yourself in John Ryan's Doncaster Rovers fan rally?
Hundreds of Doncaster Rovers fans gave former chairman John Ryan a heroes’ welcome as he staged a rally urging fans to get behind the club.
By Darren Burke
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:17 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 21:18 BST
The colourful businessman was at The Dome to give away season tickets, raffle off rare Rovers memorabila and gave a rousing speech to supporters urging them to pack out the Eco-Power Stadium next season as new boss Grant McCann plots the club’s promotion from League Two.
See if you can spot yourself in our picture gallery by Andrew Roe.
